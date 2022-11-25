Baby Crystal the clear choice

Race 1 (1,000m)

4 Baby Crystal did well to miss by just a short head on debut. He can go one better with that run under his belt. The one to beat. Vagner Borges is taking over from champion jockey Zac Purton, who will ride newcomer Ka Ying Warrior.

9 Ka Ying Warrior has looked the part in his barrier trials. Purton’s services bear close watching.

5 We Are Hero should improve switching back to this course. He can continue his ascent.

3 Noble One mixes his form but appears to do his best racing over this course and distance. He is worth an each-way ticket.

Race 2 (1,400m)

4 Team Goodluck is returning first-up following a tidy trial. He is suited to racing in Class 5 and should get every chance to score in his comeback. He is wound up to perform his best.

2 Sunny Baby has not had a lot of luck recently. He gets his chance to atone, but his task will be tricky from Gate 14 of 14.

1 Winwin Thirtythree has the class edge. Hugh Bowman has hit the ground running this stint. Expect another solid effort.

10 Best For You did not do too badly last time. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Solar Partner showed a stack of ability last season. With maturity, he looks well placed to return victorious first-up. The dirt has looked suitable in previous trials and he is worth taking a chance on.

11 Happy Fat Cat will lead and get his chance from there. He won well last time and it would not surprise to see him do so again. " space="1"5 Thunderstrike needs the dirt and will improve third-up.

3 Youthful Deal can take another step forward following his first race on dirt last time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

13 Forever Glorious catches the eye. He continues to show improvement with every run. He can score with a clean run home and should have value.

1 Oscar Glory will play the rabbit’s role. He is in superb form and his consistency will reward him once more.

4 Accelerando proved his win two runs back was no fluke by finishing third last time. He puts himself in contention again under Purton.

3 Turquoise Alpha has claims after a top last-start hurrah.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Red Desert deserves another chance. He is racing so consistently and the expected right run gives him every opportunity. He is fit and ready to win for the first time in a very long time.

1 Man Star is after back-to-back victories. He is a force to be reckoned with on the dirt and pairs favourably with Bowman.

5 Midori Beauty is on the dirt for the first time. Keep safe.

3 Lightning Bolt seems to be returning to his best form. He is much better suited over this distance than a mile.



Race 6 (1,400m)

5 Ching has been racing well and is close to a win. Expect him to take his shot late at this group. He can make it.

1 Red Titan is a nice horse and looks overdue for a win. The form around him is solid and his consistency will reward him.

2 One Voice did well to win his last start. He is favoured again in Class 4, but this task does not look straight forward.

9 Super Red Dragon has claims with Purton engaged.

Race 7 (1,600m)

4 Running Glory has a stack of talent and his rise looks far from over. He appears to have plenty more to offer, even on a quick back-up. The expected genuine tempo should suit him.

7 All For St Paul’s should find the front and play catch me if you can. His form around Money Catcher reads well for this contest.

3 Fantastic Treasure, who ran good in his last outing, appears suited over the mile.

8 Keefy is ultra consistent. He will get every opportunity with a handy weight.

Race 8 (1,600m)

2 Pegasus Hero caught the eye in his trial. He has been given a fair bit of time by trainer Me Tsui to acclimatise throughout 2022. He is expected to start at massive odds and is worth taking on as an each-way chance.

13 Round The Earth is settling in nicely and should run home well. Vincent Ho hops back aboard, which is a plus as he clearly rates the animal.

11 Sweet Encounter has the runs and wins on the board. The draw and Purton’s booking suit.

5 Powerful Wings is next best.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Beauty Eternal has plenty of ability. He can atone for his luckless last-start defeat. Any luck and he is the one to beat.

5 Superb Capitalist is a worthy challenger. He will lead and give Beauty Eternal something to run down. He is a talent in his own right and will take a power of catching, especially if he gets his own way in front.

2 Speedy Mouse returned in excellent condition last time. He can improve second-up.

3 Reve Parisien can turn his form around.

Race 10 (1,400m)

10 Packing Treadmill is a very nice horse. He was a strong winner first-up and can carry that form through. The wide draw is the only slight hindrance, but Purton is sticking to him.

3 Buddies can atone for his last-start struggles. He is expected to roll forward and remain there for a long way.

9 King Land is chasing back-to-back wins. He has claims.

11 Sight Spirit is consistent and is worth an outside shot.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club