Back on a high with Maxima

Maxima will carry 2022 Singapore Gold Cup winner Hongkong Great's blue and white checks in the 2023 renewal on Saturday.

Ricardo Le Grange just went through a week he would not wish on his worst enemy, but survived.

Five days before Hongkong Great was due to defend his 2023 Singapore Gold Cup title, he hurt himself in a routine light piece of work on the Kranji Polytrack.

The news that the South African handler received a few hours later were unfortunately not very good.

X-rays revealed that Hongkong Great had suffered a career-ending injury which Le Grange preferred not to elaborate on. The silver lining was that it was not life-threatening, but his short but successful Kranji career was over.

Obviously, the double whammy was that it also spelled the end of his back-to-back Gold Cups bid there and then. No horse has achieved that feat since El Dorado in 2008 and 2009 (he even added a third one in 2011).

“Hongkong Great got injured after a post-workout exercise on Monday morning,” said Le Grange.

“I knew he was not right when he came back. I had him X-rayed right away and the vets told me the injury was serious.

“They said he had to be retired as any more racing would worsen the injury, and it may even be the end for him. I was heartbroken.

“This horse was as sound as a bell, and this happened. But we have to do the right thing by him.”

Besides his six previous wins split two ways between Chile and Hong Kong, the eight-year-old by Lookin At Lucky bows out the winner of three races in Singapore, and a dual-Group 1 winner.

On top of the Gold Cup, he also scored a thrilling victory in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) at his 12th and final start at Kranji on Oct 14.

Given a gutsy front-running ride by Bernardo Pinheiro, he inflicted Kranji superstar Lim’s Kosciuszko his first defeat in 2023.

As much as the last week has been a nightmare, Le Grange sat on cloud nine twice over that day. Maxima also won a Class 3 race (1,800m) to give him and Hong Kong owner Edmond Yue a lightweight option in the Gold Cup.

The German-bred six-year-old proved to be the lifeline to the Le Grange-Yue Gold Cup campaign.

“Maxima’s a very smart horse and is in a good space now. He has come through his races, trials and gallops very well,” said Le Grange.

“He has done exceptionally well. I’m not worried by the 2,000m, and he’s got a good barrier (four) and a light weight (50kg).”

“While I respect horses like Lim’s Kosciuszko and Invincible Tycoon, my horse has definitely got an outside chance.”

With Vlad Duric, who rode Maxima at both wins, unable to ride at anything below 53kg, Le Grange has booked a lightweight jockey he seldom uses, A’Isisuhairi Kasim.

“It’s been a very bad week, but we’ll turn our focus to Saturday,” said Le Grange.

“I have some other good chances like Bestseller, Ace Of Diamonds and Renzo. Let’s hope we can have tears of joy this time.”

