Back For More success in Race 4

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) PEMBROKE was not disgraced on local debut and probably has more scope than her rivals.

(2) FLAMING DRUM showed some improvement when fourth last time and should contest the finish.

(3) AMERICAN DAZZLER should like this shorter distance and is a threat from the good draw.

(4) OPENING CEREMONY is holding form well but it seems he finds it hard to win.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) TASTE MAKER was not disgraced when fourth last time and should have more to offer from a good draw.

(1) NAIROBI is unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) CELTIC VIXEN put in her best effort last time for a second placing. She would not be a surprise winner.

(5) EXCLUSIVELY YOURS has fair form and her trainer is in fine form at the moment.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) ROSE OF BAYEUX was an impressive winner last time. She should still be a threat despite picking up six points.

(1) TWICE TO HEAVEN won her last handicap and is only up three points for that win. A big threat.

(2) PINNACLE, (4) EASY LIVING and (3) DOUBLE DESTINY can make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) BACK FOR MORE beat Questor when winning last time and Questor is a nominee for the Champion Two-Year-Old Colt award. That speaks highly of Back For More, who is returning from a break and is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(1) DREAM SCAPE was unlucky not to win her last start. She deserves another chance despite the wide gate.

(2) VIHZOE’S MAGIC is unreliable but is also capable of contesting the finish again.

(3) BABY LOVE won well on local debut and could have more to offer.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) CENTRAL CITY found only one better last time. This is a handicap and he should go one better.

Stablemate (1) SECRET IS OURS has been a disappointment of late but can earn some money. He was a winner just three starts ago.

(2) PRINCE VIHAAN only tired late last time and could contest the finish. His preceding two starts yielded two third placings.

(4) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR is capable of better than his last two runs and looks a threat.

(5) EL ROMIACHI is rarely too far away and can run well again.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(4) LIGHT WITHOUT is probably better on the grass but his trainer has her horses in good form currently and he can win.

(1) QUESTION MASTER is capable of better and can upset if showing his best form.

(2) ALADO’S PRIDE did not show his best on the turf but was in good form before that. He should contest the finish.

(5) SILVER STARDUST is better than what he has been showing lately and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) GOLDEN PACIFIC is improving and won easily last time but this distance may be an issue.

(1) LOOKING HOT quickened nicely to score on the turf last time but has not been as good on the Polytrack.

(2) ESTHER is speedy and is clearly not out of it.

(3) QUICK COUNT does not always show her best side but is at her best over this track and distance.