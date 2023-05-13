Back with renewed Vgor

Richard Lim often rides Vgor in trackwork, as he did at his last gallop on Saturday. The former jockey was disappointed with the three-time winner's last start, but expects a better run this Sunday. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RICHARD LIM

Richard Lim is hoping the recent two beeps on his otherwise blank win radar will trigger a ripple effect of more winners soon.

From his squad of 10 runners over five races this Sunday, Lim is banking on Vgor and Happy Friday to keep stoking the homefires.

“This week, Vgor and Happy Friday are my best chances,” he said.

“Wind Of Dubai won easy last start. He’s up in class, but he has no weight, he’s a front runner.

“But, honestly, I was disappointed with Vgor’s last start. I thought he could run better than that.

“He’s got a good draw (2) this time. On the D course, with outside draws, you have no hope.

“I galloped him on Saturday and he gave me a good feel. Hopefully, he can keep the good run going.”

Lim’s “good run” came from two unfancied horses, Wind Of Dubai ($40) and Fortune Wheel ($70), striking two weeks in a row at the end of a barren spell.

The Singaporean jockey-turned-trainer actually got off to a decent start to the 2023 season with four winners in the first two months.

The wins then suddenly dried up in the next 1½ months – until the surprise back-to-back weekend winners that shocked even Lim.

The real epitome of that turnaround may well be the aptly named Fortune Wheel, still a maiden when rising in grade in last Saturday’s Class 4 race (1,600m).

Even Lim was so dismissive of the Exceed And Excel four-year-old’s chances that he told his eager-beaver bunch of owners to stay back home to watch the race.

Home is East Malaysia, which entails the booking flights and hotels. Hence, the bittersweet taste that maiden win at his ninth Kranji start has left with the trainer.

“The owners are from Kota Kinabalu and always fly in to watch him race because they all want him to win his first race,” said Lim.

“We wanted an Open Maiden race, but there were no such races.

“Then I saw the Class 4 Poly race. The handicap looked strong, so I told them ‘no need to come’.

“Of course, they wished they were here for their horse’s first win. But they’re still very happy the horse won.”

As the saying goes, winners are grinners – and, also, warmer dinners in a season that has gone in fits and starts.

While Lim’s record of six winners sounds decent, it was achieved through the fifth-highest number of runners in 2023 among the 23 trainers at Kranji – 127, for a low strike rate of 4.7 per cent.

To be fair, his 39-strong yard is not the most upwardly mobile at Kranji.

He would be punching above his weight, anything up of bread-and-butter class. But he knows the tools in his box – and the right partner to sharpen them up, especially after that heady ride on Fortune Wheel.

“I had a quiet run, and no luck with my injured track riders, but the form is coming back,” he said.

“Ronnie Stewart rode Fortune Wheel very well. I need him to get more winners for me.

“We’ve been doing well together since I started training last year. He’s got three rides this week – Vgor, Tigarous and King’s Gambit.”

The Australian lightweight jockey and triple Singapore Gold Cup winner has been a regular Lim collaborator since 2022 when he returned to Kranji after 11 years.

The pair have combined for seven wins all-up – which is almost one in every winner to Lim’s haul of 27 career winners.

“Credit to Richard. His horses are always fit and well,” said Stewart, after Fortune Wheel’s win.

Lim’s Lightning out longer after fetlock surgery

Lim’s Lightning’s fans will have to wait a little longer before they can see their idol again.

Out of sight since a niggling leg injury forced him out of the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) in August 2022, the 2021 Singapore Horse of the Year has eventually had the leg operated on.

“Lim’s Lightning had a chip to his hind fetlock removed on Tuesday,” said trainer Daniel Meagher. “It’s a problem that has reared its ugly head again.

“It’s a shame as he’s still very lightly raced (11 wins in 19 starts). But (owner) Mr Lim Siah Mong gave me another blessing to give him a spell.”

Meagher is confident the four-time Group 1 winner by Lope De Vega will return, even if contingency plans have been made.

“I’m very confident we can bring him back as an eight-year-old,” said Meagher.

“If not, he’ll be heading to the Living Legends in December.”

Melbourne’s Living Legends is a home for past greats such as Silent Witness and Apache Cat.

Lim’s Lightning’s 11th and last win came at his last start – in the 2022 Group 1 Kranji Mile.

Meagher said a title defence was not on the cards, unlike the race he won in 2021 and missed in 2022.

“The target was the Lion City Cup (on Aug 27),” said Meagher. “But that won’t happen now.”