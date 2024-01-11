Badel and Lor Happy Together

The Frankie Lor-trained Happy Together (Alexis Badel) winning the Group 3 January Cup Handicap (1,800m) at Happy Valley on Jan 10.

HONG KONG - Frankie Lor’s dominance of Happy Valley’s only Group race continued at the city circuit on Jan 10, when Happy Together extended his startling progress with an emphatic victory in the HK$4.2 million (S$715,000) Group 3 January Cup Handicap over 1,800m.

Given a perfect run three pairs back on the fence by Alexis Badel, Happy Together provided Lor with his third January Cup triumph in six years.

Lor had won it with Simply Brilliant (2019) – who was also partnered by Badel – and Money Catcher (2023).

Happy Together comfortably denied La City Blanche by three-quarters of a length, with the same margin to Helene Feeling, in 1min 48.29sec.

Improving his record to four wins from five starts since joining Lor’s stable from Richard Gibson, who retired at the end of last season, Happy Together has risen this campaign from Class 3 and a rating of 73 to a Group 3 victor.

Badel said: “He’s a great horse, he’s got a lot of personality – I really like him. He’s got a great turn of foot, he’s got ability.

“I had a great barrier (three), I just tried to put him asleep on the rail. The pace was even and comfortable for everyone, I thought.

“I just had a look at the last corner to find a way out. I managed to get my way around them and he won brilliantly.”

Reflecting on the bitter-sweet recollections of Simply Brilliant’s triumph in 2019, which delivered the Frenchman’s first Hong Kong Group score, Badel said: “A lot of memories, I remember it just like it was yesterday.

“I broke my wrist after the line, I fell off, so there were a lot of ups and downs. But Hong Kong is always full of surprises and I’m glad that I won this race again for him (Lor).”

Lor said: “I like this race – I’ve won it three times. He’s (Happy Together) been great and I think he can still improve.

“Alexis knows this horse and what it takes for him to perform.”

Apprentice jockey Ellis Wong made an auspicious start to his Happy Valley career by slotting a win at the city circuit with only his second ride.

He triumphed aboard Lyrical Motion for Caspar Fownes in the first section of the Class 4 Great George Handicap (1,200m).

“It feels very special to have my first winner in Happy Valley,” said Wong, 23.

“The horse drew a good barrier (five) and we just kept the position behind the leaders and he came away strong to win very easily.

“This is very meaningful for me to get this win in Happy Valley (for Caspar Fownes) because he is the ‘King of Happy Valley’.”

Able to claim 10lb (4.54kg), Wong had ridden eight winners from 87 mounts at Sha Tin before being permitted to compete at Happy Valley and his display for Fownes delighted the four-time champion trainer.

“He (Wong) gave him a beautiful ride. He didn’t feel any pressure. It’s good and it’s a sign that he’s got a cool head,” Fownes said.

“He’s got a few things we can work on but he’s getting there, so he’ll gain a lot of confidence from this.”

Ricky Yiu notched a treble to boost his tally for the season to 20 with the victories of Prime Minister, Mega Bonus and Simply Maverick. HKJC