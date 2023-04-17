Baertschiger, Sunday’s Star with 500 wins

Trainer Shane Baertschiger is all smiles as he leads in his 500th Kranji winner, Shanghai Star (Benny Woodworth), on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Shane Baertschiger headed into Sunday’s race meeting not worrying too much about the 500-win milestone.

For a start, the Australian trainer does not really keep tabs on his own tally, except maybe his four Group 1 wins.

He only found out he was two wins shy of the mark after he read an article on the Singapore Turf Club website.

Even then, given that Shanghai Star was to him his only genuine chance from his Sunday team of nine runners, he thought the celebrations would be kept on ice for another day.

But when old marvel Flak Jacket (Matthew Kellady, $58) turned back the clock in the opener, the $30,000 Class 5 race over 1,100m, the trainer affectionately known as “Stretch” could hear the champagne fizzing up.

Four races later, it popped right up when even-money favourite Shanghai Star (Benny Woodworth) won the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m).

Baertschiger, whose first Kranji winner was Reddy To Rock on March 2, 2012, and ridden by his late apprentice jockey Jacky Low, might not have made a song and dance about the feat.

But he was clearly stoked, especially after the last two years.

“If there was no Covid-19, we would have hit 500 long time ago,” he said.

“We race only once a week now, compared to twice before Covid-19, and I now have only 30 horses in work instead of 60.

“It was only last week that I found out from a Singapore Turf Club wesbite article that I was sitting on 498 winners.

“I thought Shanghai Star was my best chance, and at best, I might get to 499 winners today. The milestone would then have to wait for another day.

“But when Flak Jacket won the first race, I thought today could be the day.”

Baertschiger said that the 12-year-old, who used to race for Australian owner Geoff Grimish in his distinctive black and grey diagonals, would have been a more apt milestone provider.

The son of Dane Shadow has been part of the Baertschiger furniture for almost all of his 11-year-old career. He joined his yard in 2014, just two years after he took over from his father Don.

“It would have been more fitting if Flak Jacket was my 500th winner, but it doesn’t really matter. He helped me get there,” he said.

Flak Jacket has not been like a stable pet for so long by sheer fluke.

“He had 10 starts in Australia and 100 starts here, which is a nice figure,” he said.

“But he never had any issues, he just loves racing. He’s 100 per cent sound.

“Even the Club vet Dr Brenda Low told me just now ‘is that Flak Jacket? It’s my first time seeing him.’

“That horse has never gone to the hospital in his 10 seasons here.”

Though those ageing legs do not pack the same power as in his salad days, Baertschiger had seen signs there was still some fire in the belly.

“He ran in three Class 4 races before and each time, he ran only around three lengths off, and twice, around two lengths off the winner,” said Baertschiger.

“I was only worried about barrier No. 12, but they ran the race at good sectionals and Matthew rode him one off the fence in midfield. It was a very good ride.”

If a touch of sentimentality was behind Flak Jacket’s eighth success at the twilight of an honest racing journey, the beaming smile at Shanghai Star’s lead-in spoke volumes about Baertschiger’s legitimate pride as he reflected on his own journey at Kranji.

“I have no complaints. We’ve done very well with four Group 1 wins and several Group 2’s (two) and Group 3’s (13),” he said.

“I have to thank my staff and owners for their support all these years.

“And a big thank you to my dad who taught me everything. He’s happily retired now, and turns 73 in June.

“He keeps himself busy with a few greyhounds he owns. He used to have a couple of horses with me before, like Cash Advance, but he still follows what is happening.”

Shanghai Star’s photo will find itself a nice spot on Baertschiger’s sideboard, but it was not a win served on a platter.

“As we were on the short course D and there was no speed to the race, I told Benny to go more forward,” said Baertschiger.

“If he gets back in such a small field, he cannot win as he won’t have the same turn of foot. We rode him to the track.

“It may not have looked pretty but it paid off.”