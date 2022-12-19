Bang-in-form Purton nets another four-timer

Grey sprinter Ping Hai Galaxy bringing up the fourth leg of a four-timer for leading jockey Zac Purton at Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday.

HONG KONG Zac Purton’s remarkable 2022/23 season continued with a familiar flourish at Sha Tin on Sunday with a quartet, including victory aboard Ping Hai Galaxy in the Class 2 Lukfook Jewellery Cup Handicap (1,000m).

The four-timer propelled the five-time Hong Kong champion jockey to 64 wins for the term and, with 28 of 88 scheduled meetings completed, Purton is on course to potentially surpass Moreira’s 2016/17 all-time highest mark of 170 victories in a season.

Purton continued a stunning campaign with a third consecutive bag of three or more winners, also striking with David Hall’s Joyful Genius, Ricky Yiu’s Cheery, John Size’s Shining Fortune before landing the day’s feature with a customarily clinical ride on Ping Hai Galaxy.

“It was straightforward. We drew the right gate (barrier nine) and we had the right horse (Whizz Kid) to follow with the headwind today,” said Purton of the grey.

“It gave us a nice bit of cover and I just had to bide my time and wait for the right opportunity to press the button – and when I did that, he was good today, very good.”

Asked about the four-timer which followed successive trebles, Purton said: “Not bad, I want more (wins) – I need more.”

“He (Purton) is going very well at the moment,” said Size.

“Admittedly, as he says himself, Joao’s not here so that probably helps a little bit for him but the fact still remains that he’s not making mistakes and he’s still riding very well, as good as he’s ever done, and he seems to be enjoying it.”

The Australian trainer added that the winner was a late bloomer who should win more races.

“He’s very comfortable at high speed. He can gallop and he’s got plenty of ability,” he said.

“He’s just a little late coming on the scene to do his best but we thought at the start of the season he would do his best work as a seven-year-old.”

While Hong Kong racegoers may not bat an eyelid at yet another Purton winner, it was refreshing to greet a first-time visitor to the winner’s circle in Jye McNeil, whose persistence was finally rewarded when Excellent Fighter charged through a narrow gap to land the Class 4 Lukfook Jewellery Diapure Handicap (1000m) for Ricky Yiu.

McNeil’s Hong Kong stay included a stint on the sidelines with Covid-19, which forced the Australian out of the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley on Dec 7 and, until Sunday, just four minor placings.

But, despite taking 41 mounts to break through, McNeil maintained healthy self-belief.

“It took a lot longer than I was hoping (to win a race) but obviously things aren’t easy in Hong Kong and I’m very appreciative to be in the winners’ stall today, especially with Ricky Yiu – he’s offered me a lot of support in my short stint here in Hong Kong,” said McNeil. - HKJC