Banking on light load and Lady Luck

New Zealand trainer Donna Logan expects five-time winner Istataba to perform well in the Class 2 1,600m event in Race 9 at Kranji on May 4.

Trainer Donna Logan is hoping a winnable weight and a little nudge from Lady Luck can see Istataba, the only mare in her stable, home in the $85,000 Class 2 1,600m race on May 4.

The New Zealand conditioner acquired the Argentinian-bred five-year-old from former Kranji trainer Michael Clements in October 2023 and nearly struck gold at their very first outing together.

Istataba finished a career-high third at Group 1 level behind Lim’s Kosciuszko and Dream Alliance in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

The result seemed to suggest the daughter of Treasure Beach was enjoying the feminine touch.

But, after that, she ran unplaced in a Class 3 race (1,600m) on Feb 11, albeit held up at the 300m, followed by a third and a fifth over the same trip in the same company on March 9 and April 21 respectively. Those results tempered any short-term plans of grandeur.

However, given Istataba’s best runs, including her third in the Singapore Gold Cup when she carried 50kg, had been on “fair” weights, Logan was hoping the step up to Class 2 company with a drop to 52.5kg will see the five-time winner back to her best in the penultimate event on the 10-race card.

“The drop in weight is a factor,” said Logan, who sits eighth on the trainers’ premiership with eight wins. “And Bruno Queiroz has ridden her before, so that’s in her favour as well.

“She’s more than competitive at this level but the mile is as short as she wants it.

“And the race looks to have some nice horses involved, with Makin and Cavalry as the standouts, so she will have to be on her game.

“But with 52.5kg, I would expect her to be running home strongly for Bruno and, who knows?”

Of her plans, Logan – who has also nominated Istataba for the $1 million Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18 – will play the card she knows best.

“Realistically, Istataba’s best credentials are over longer,” explained Logan, who won the Kranji Mile with Minister in 2021.

“She’s a lovely mare and I was very excited when she ran third in the Singapore Gold Cup at her very first run for me.

“It’s obvious that trip (2,000m) was ideal and she carried only 50kg at the handicaps that day.

“So while we have been running her over the mile since that run, she will be targeted at the last Singapore Gold Cup on Oct 5 and we will work back from there.

“The owners (Al Rashid Stable) are keen to see her run in some big races – why wouldn’t you? But we are undecided about running her in the Kranji Mile.

“The mile at set weights (Istataba would carry 55.5kg) against horses like Lim’s Kosciuszko will be a tough ask. The big races leading to the Gold Cup look like better options for her. Ideally, she could win a handicap race over 1,800m before we freshen her up towards the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11.

“Then she can show her best at weight-for-age conditions, stepping up to the 1,800m of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, before another crack at the Gold Cup with no weight.

“Work towards your best goal by working backwards. That’s the only way.”

Of her five other confirmed runners on May 4, Logan is hoping Otahuhu can transfer his excellent Polytrack form to turf in Race 7.

“I’m keen to see how Otahuhu goes on the turf. He’s found really good form on the Poly and he’s drawn well for Carlos Henrique, so fingers crossed he can go well again,” she said.