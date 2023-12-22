Battery gives Sam best-ever leg-up

Sam Subian trying out a makeshift horse created by Dr Wee Seng Kwee (alongside) using a tumbler harnessed up to a ceiling hoist.

Sam Subian walking unassisted, but with the aid of a frame and knee gaiter, at the Centre for Advanced Rehabilitation Therapeutics at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Sam Subian used to brand any horse who struggled to break the minute mark in a 1,000m barrier trial as “slow”.

Today, the ex-jockey wears a Singapore Gold Cup-winning smile – and a knee gaiter – when he takes the same time to walk two metres.

It is hardly a rush, but the reason why the 49-year-old looked like he was still “walking on air” is because nine months ago, he could not even twitch a toe.

A 350-odd race winner, Sam became a paraplegic after he was badly hurt from a Kranji barrier trial fall off Silver Spoon in 2017.

He had vowed to walk again, but with each passing year of using the wheelchair, his hopes for a miracle treatment died a little more.

Until December 2022 when his rehabilitation consultant, Dr Valerie Ng, broke the news he thought he would never hear.

A clinical trial called Restores could give spinal injury victims like him the ability to walk again, thanks to an electrode implant.

The technobabble of the revolutionary technology went over Sam’s head. He could not wait to say only one thing.

“Dr Valerie was saying they need to select suitable candidates first. But without thinking further, I just said ‘yes I will do it’,” said Sam.

“I couldn’t believe such an option existed. I had nothing to lose.

“My caregiver-cousin Lyn told me I’d also give hope to others.”

When the trial director, Wan Kai Rui, of the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) gave the nod, Sam became the first to undergo the therapy in March.

After Sam underwent a surgery to insert the implant and a battery in his lower back, multiple sessions of physiotherapy – five days a week at the beginning – at the Centre for Advanced Rehabilitation Therapeutics (Cart) at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), where Sam performed his Lazarus-like first step.

“A small step for Sam, a big leap for mankind,” said TTSH senior principal physiotherapist Wee Seng Kwee, fittingly paraphrasing first moonwalker Neil Armstrong.

“This is nothing short of a miracle. We believed in the research, but the day I saw Sam make the first step, it made me cry.”

Dr Wee said Sam has made improvement since his first “sit-to-stand” exercise and walk while harnessed up to a ceiling hoist – maybe not by leaps and bounds, but certainly step by step.

“At the meet-the-press on Nov 28, which, by coincidence, happened to be Sam’s birthday, we had to assist him, stand by his side in case he fell over,” said Dr Wee.

“Today was amazing. He could walk by himself for the first time.

“Last time, he had to check his posture in a mirror as he did not have a perception of what is vertical and how to sway from one side to another.

“But he still needs a knee gaiter. It prevents his knees from buckling as his quads are still weak.

“With practice, he also builds on his core muscle strength.”

With lips pursed, cheeks blowing, forehead beaded with sweat, and eyes fixed on his feet, shades of Sam the jockey resurfaced as he rose from his wheelchair to tackle the 20m of the Cart red lane like it was the Kranji home straight.

The steely gaze and the bit between the teeth were back – just sans the skullcap and goggles.

To the able-bodied, walking is taken for granted, but for Sam, every inch he painstakingly moves is one step closer to mobility.

“People don’t realise how hard it is. I can’t feel the ground because I’m what they call a T4 or Thoracic 4, meaning I cannot feel anything from the chest down – and yet I can walk,” said Sam.

“It’s like my feet are hanging in mid-air and I’m trying to move forward at the same time.”

June 13, 2017 was that ill-fated day Sam’s world not only came crashing down, but went backward into a tailspin.

Silver Spoon looked beaten but clipped heels as he came up against a bunched pack near the winning post. The impact was so violent that it smashed his T3, T4, T5 and T6 vertebrae.

After a 12-hour surgery, the bruised spine was held together by 39 screws, but Sam has struggled to hold his life together since.

Chronic spasms, which act up in wet weather, piled on his misery, not to mention the stress on his mental well-being and wallet.

Sam now works as a Decathlon sports adviser in Bedok. As a saddlery expert, he knows his bits from his boots, but nothing comes close to race-riding.

“I still miss racing. I still keep in touch with Daniel Meagher, Tan Kah Soon and Benny Woodworth,” said Sam, whose father Subian Dalwee was also a jockey.

“Dan would sometimes organise a stable visit for me. The others will also come by and say hello.

“They’re all happy to learn I’m walking again, but my dream is to one day walk without any aid.”

