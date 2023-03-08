Battle-ready War Empress can triumph

Race 1 (1,000m)



(6) MIA FIORE was quietly fancied on debut and ran a close-up third. The form has been franked and the opposition is moderate. The one to beat in the Work Riders opener.



(5) CHILLI MARMALADE was not disgraced on debut and will come on in heaps.



Both (1) SMELTING and (2) GLITTERFOX are struggling to open their accounts but have trifecta chances.



(4) ZOE ALEXANDRA was not striding out in her only start here and could do better.



Race 2 (1,000m)



Seven of the eleven runners carded are debutants – watch the money.



(11) WHITE HILLS (blowing last time) and (3) KOMESANS PASSION are both showing form and if no newcomer is strongly fancied they could fight it out.



Race 3 (1,000m)



All 11 runners are yet to race and the betting should prove the best guide.



Race 4 (1,000m)



(11) WAR EMPRESS was close-up in both her starts and should again be involved in the finish.



(1) IRON SKY and (4) FULLIAUTOMATIX should not be far off each other on collateral form and either could get into the action.



(2) AXEL COLLINS could continue the form for new arrivals in the Tony Peter yard.



(7) FORT LAUDERDALE has ability but could need it. Watch newcomer (6) COSMIC STAR.



Race 5 (2,000m)



(2) BROADLANDS has been costly to follow but could get it right this time, but good challenges may hail from stable companion (13) SPRING OF ELIXIR who is coming along quickly as well as (1) TURNTHEBEATAROUND, whose recent run behind Broadlands was not a true refection of her ability.



(3) A TOUCH OF SUGAR, (4) MISS CHRISTMAS, (5) QUEEN BRITANNA, (7) MAITH AN CAILIN and (8) BRAZILIAN STORM are looking for minor money.



Race 6 (2,400m)



This is a difficult race to assess with changing form.



(11) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA comes off a maiden win over this distance and could go in again.



(2) AFRAAD has the best credentials but needs to put it in.



(8) ROSY LEMON is holding her form and should run an honest race.



(7) ABSOLUTE VALUE must be considered if he confirms form.



(10) UNDERSTATED and (5) NUCLEAR FORCE could pull it off.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(1) BUSHVELD was never travelling well last time but she is a lot better than that. Despite top weight she could find true form.



(5) KWAZZI’S LADY tries 1,600m now and is bred for the extra.



(3) BURMESE TIARA should confirm form with (2) TINDER DRY who won last week.



(4) ROSSLYNE deserved her maiden victory and could get into the money.



Race 8 (1,000m)



(8) SILVER MENSA was beaten by (7) LET’S CRUISE before she opened her account but she has matured now and appears to be well above average.



(1) BIG EYED GIRL, who is better than her last two runs, could run into the money, and (2) HIGHEST HONOUR, who can only come on having needed her last run badly, are contenders.



(4) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS is another capable of better and must be considered.



(11) WINGS OF NIKE and (10) SAMOA cannot be ignored for money.