Bavarian Beauty can win again

Race 1 (1,400m)

(7) LONGSWORD appears ripe and ready to strike. (1) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC never got into it last time but is better than that. He should challenge for honours. (3) FEEL ALL RIGHT has not been far back in all five starts. (6) LIVEBYTHESWORD will enjoy the extra distance.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) BAVARIAN BEAUTY was backed second-up and won. The filly could follow up. (2) JUST BE LEKKER scored at 100-1 on debut and must also be respected. (3) NO FILTER never got into a recent KwaZulu-Natal feature last time and could produce true form. (4) STORMY CHOICE won her maiden last time but tackles stronger opposition.Respect any money for debutante (7) SAHARA DAWN.

Race 3 (1,160m)

After winning on debut, (5) SOUTHERN SKIES has proved costly to follow. But, with luck, it could be her day. Stablemate (3) PONTIAC was never going well last time but was found cut into. Expect a better effort. (1) BACK IN BUSINESS should get close to Southern Skies on their recent meeting behind Dave The King.(2) POWER BROKER showed good improvement in his new yard. Respect.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) FELIDAVIAN is threatening to open his account but has year-younger runners to contend, with (4) FUSHIMI INARI looking cherry ripe.(5) HOTARUBI was beaten narrowly in his all four starts,.(7) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is improving fast and (6) MAMBO’S CALL will relish the extra distance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

The lightly raced (2) ROYAL GUIDE was beaten narrowly in his post-maiden race. But he could resume winning ways, this being only his fifth start. (7) MABONENG is holding form and should give another genuine performance. (6) NAPOLEON disappointed last time but cannot be ignored for the money.(3) PEWTER SKY, (4) SILENT TRIGGER and (5) DUNGEONS could get into the mix.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) EYE OF THE PROPHET has the class and the 1.5kg allowance will assist. (3) WHAFEEF is running well and would not go down without a fight. Stablemate (2) GILDED BUTTERFLY will hold her own against the males. (4) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS, (5) PEACH DAIQUIRI, (7) FLASHY APACHE, (8) OCEAN WARRIOR, (9) INDLAMU and (10) PERFECT WITNESS have money claims in an open race.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) SAVE THE QUEEN, (2) RATTLE BAG and (3) FUR BABY could be involved if they take their places.(8) MAMAQUERA is threatening for a fifth victory. (4) IVY LEAGUE is improving with racing. Respect.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(2) IN THE BEGINING never got into it last time round a sharp turn. Back on a straight track, she could put her best foot forward. On current form, (4) WHAT A HONEY should make a race of it. (3) SILVER WINTER has a chance based on her last run. (7) TAYOOBA could run on into the tierce.

Race 9 (1,160m)

Tony Peter has an unbelievable record of debut winners and (5) TUSCAN GOLD could better his percentages. (9) GAL GADOT is having her peak run. (4) LAW OF SUCCESS comes off a maiden win and has scope for improvement. (1) AFTER HOURS and (2) COMING IN HOT are threats.