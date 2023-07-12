Bavarian Beauty can win again
Race 1 (1,400m)
(7) LONGSWORD appears ripe and ready to strike. (1) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC never got into it last time but is better than that. He should challenge for honours. (3) FEEL ALL RIGHT has not been far back in all five starts. (6) LIVEBYTHESWORD will enjoy the extra distance.
Race 2 (1,160m)
(1) BAVARIAN BEAUTY was backed second-up and won. The filly could follow up. (2) JUST BE LEKKER scored at 100-1 on debut and must also be respected. (3) NO FILTER never got into a recent KwaZulu-Natal feature last time and could produce true form. (4) STORMY CHOICE won her maiden last time but tackles stronger opposition.Respect any money for debutante (7) SAHARA DAWN.
Race 3 (1,160m)
After winning on debut, (5) SOUTHERN SKIES has proved costly to follow. But, with luck, it could be her day. Stablemate (3) PONTIAC was never going well last time but was found cut into. Expect a better effort. (1) BACK IN BUSINESS should get close to Southern Skies on their recent meeting behind Dave The King.(2) POWER BROKER showed good improvement in his new yard. Respect.
Race 4 (1,600m)
(1) FELIDAVIAN is threatening to open his account but has year-younger runners to contend, with (4) FUSHIMI INARI looking cherry ripe.(5) HOTARUBI was beaten narrowly in his all four starts,.(7) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is improving fast and (6) MAMBO’S CALL will relish the extra distance.
Race 5 (1,600m)
The lightly raced (2) ROYAL GUIDE was beaten narrowly in his post-maiden race. But he could resume winning ways, this being only his fifth start. (7) MABONENG is holding form and should give another genuine performance. (6) NAPOLEON disappointed last time but cannot be ignored for the money.(3) PEWTER SKY, (4) SILENT TRIGGER and (5) DUNGEONS could get into the mix.
Race 6 (1,600m)
(1) EYE OF THE PROPHET has the class and the 1.5kg allowance will assist. (3) WHAFEEF is running well and would not go down without a fight. Stablemate (2) GILDED BUTTERFLY will hold her own against the males. (4) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS, (5) PEACH DAIQUIRI, (7) FLASHY APACHE, (8) OCEAN WARRIOR, (9) INDLAMU and (10) PERFECT WITNESS have money claims in an open race.
Race 7 (1,400m)
(1) SAVE THE QUEEN, (2) RATTLE BAG and (3) FUR BABY could be involved if they take their places.(8) MAMAQUERA is threatening for a fifth victory. (4) IVY LEAGUE is improving with racing. Respect.
Race 8 (1,160m)
(2) IN THE BEGINING never got into it last time round a sharp turn. Back on a straight track, she could put her best foot forward. On current form, (4) WHAT A HONEY should make a race of it. (3) SILVER WINTER has a chance based on her last run. (7) TAYOOBA could run on into the tierce.
Race 9 (1,160m)
Tony Peter has an unbelievable record of debut winners and (5) TUSCAN GOLD could better his percentages. (9) GAL GADOT is having her peak run. (4) LAW OF SUCCESS comes off a maiden win and has scope for improvement. (1) AFTER HOURS and (2) COMING IN HOT are threats.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now