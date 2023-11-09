Bayliss backs Pacific Emperor

Jake Bayliss scoring his only Group 1 win at his 2022 Singapore stint aboard Prosperous Return in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m). The Australian jockey is aiming for an even loftier Group 1 win with Pacific Emperor in the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Saturday.

Most trainer-jockey combos start through winners, owners putting in a good word, or over a beer.

None of the above earned Australian jockey Jake Bayliss a Singapore Gold Cup ticket on Saturday.

From the 215 rides at his one and only Singapore stint in 2022, not one was for trainer David Kok.

Yet, the Singaporean handler was the voice behind the “unknown” caller dialling Bayliss on Oct 30.

He did well to pick it up. Nine days later, he flew out of his Brisbane base to land in Singapore with his girlfriend Hollee Bohr and a golden mission – the plum ride on Pacific Emperor in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Saturday.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to ride in a $1 million Group 1 race, especially on a live chance,” said the 29-year-old jockey.

“I’ve never ridden for David. He called on behalf of Mr Jimmy Poh (Pacific Stable owner) to propose the Gold Cup ride, and other rides for different trainers as well.

“In the end, I got eight, all for Mr Poh. Among the others, Pacific MV has a very good chance despite the awkward draw (13).

“I had a couple of engagements back home, but I was able to work around that.

“In 11 months, Singapore will run its last Gold Cup and its last meeting. It would’ve been pretty silly not to accept that offer.”

Despite a decent haul of 19 winners, including two at Group level, at his first time testing the Kranji waters, Bayliss opted out of a licence renewal for 2023.

However, he vowed his final meeting on Nov 26 would not be his career last in a country that has grown on him.

While Bayliss does not need the lie of the land, he still wasted no time in packing his riding boots to Kranji on Thursday morning.

Catching up with the Kranji folk was great, but work came first.

“It was nice to see everybody again. I also wanted to get a feel of Pacific Emperor,” he said.

“He was my first ride. He’s very laid-back, very quiet and relaxed.

“This is what I was looking for considering he is going from 1,200m to 2,000m, which is a big question mark.”

The Caravaggio four-year-old won six from eight, but five were over 1,200m and one over 1,400m. The furthest he has ventured was 1,600m, in a Class 1 event where he ran eighth to Gold Cup contender Invincible Tycoon.

After his Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) win on Oct 28, a few eyebrows were raised when Kok still pressed on with a Gold Cup start two weeks later.

“He has the right temperament, but I still hope the pace is not too electrifying,” said Bayliss.

“He’s won up to 1,400m but he still has 600m to make up. From the low draw (five), I hope to get an economical run so he can be right in the mix and be competitive.

“I hope I can save him for that last crack at them.”

With “them” being the mighty Lim’s Kosciuszko and a bunch of proven stayers, it may sound like a long shot – just like the unlikely Kok-Bayliss pairing was.

But Kok said he did not draw the Queenslander’s name out of a hat.

“We needed to find a lightweight jockey with good hands, preferably a jockey who knows the racing here,” he said.

“Jake never rode for me, but I remember his record here. I discussed with the owner, and we decided to apply for him.”

