Bayliss to ride on for ill grandma

If Jake Bayliss could have his way, he would have much rather stayed by his ailing grandmother’s bedside in those trying times when family come together.

Not to mention that, more than ever, all hands have to be on deck to help out at her farm in South Ripley in Queensland, Australia.

But the young Australian jockey also has a job to do at Kranji, and always knew work commitments and geographical distance would restrict his short time with his beloved nan.

Booked on five rides last Sunday, Bayliss, who began his one-year Singapore stint in February, had to forfeit them when the worrying news about his grandmother came through last Wednesday. He and girlfriend Hollee Bohr jumped on a Brisbane-bound plane soon after.

He flies back to Singapore tonight and will take five rides at Kranji on Sunday.

“I’m very close to my grandma, I used to live on the family farm with her,” said Bayliss.

“When I got the call that she was not well, I rang my brother (jockey) Regan and my cousin Will. We decided we had to pull our fingers out and go and help around the farm while she was not well as there was a lot of work to be done.

“Regan flew to the farm from Sydney, and my cousin Will, who lives up in northern Queensland on a cattle station in a place called Dunbar, drove 24 hours to get there.

“I caught the last flight out of Singapore last Wednesday, and my dad also flew in from Melbourne.

“After we finished work at the farm, we would go and see her up at the hospital every day. She’s far from good, but unfortunately, tomorrow will be my last day and I’ll have to say my goodbyes to her.

“I’d like to think she’ll be okay when I come back. But if you get a phone call from your loved ones, it doesn’t look good, does it?

“I missed last week’s races, and I can’t afford to lose any more connections. I spoke to my grandma about that, and she totally understood the situation.”

Bayliss, 27, left home with a heavy heart, but one can feel it will not be a half-hearted man fulfilling his engagements this Sunday.

“I have five quality rides which I would hate to miss,” he said.

“The Bullet trialled very well the week before, and I’m really looking forward to my first race with him.

“But the one which I think is really knocking on the door is Montana Flash. He’s coming back to maiden company, has a nice barrier (two) and is coming off a nice barrier trial last week.

“Fountain Of Fame is also close to a win. He’s been very unlucky.”

There is no better tonic than a good horse, and preferably a winning one, to help cope with such ordeals. But one horse Bayliss was particularly excited about, who will unfortunately not give him such a lift – at least not at his next start – is Golden Monkey.

Bayliss rode Tim Fitzsimmons’ rising star to a brilliant win in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on July 9. Though only standing in for the suspended Oscar Chavez on a race-by-race basis, Bayliss, a three-time Group 1-winning jockey in New Zealand, was not wrong in hoping he could stay on after his faultless ride.

But gun Melbourne jockey Mark Zahra takes over in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on Aug 14.

“It was bitter news to cop on the chin, but at the end of the day, it all depends on who the connections put on their horse,” said Bayliss.

“As they know Mark Zahra really well, they booked him on Golden Monkey.

“There are worse things that can happen, I’m just grateful I got on his back and won, and I’m sure I can get back on him one day.

“Tim actually gave me the ride on Gold Star in the Lion City Cup. He’s no Golden Monkey but he nearly beat Lim’s Kosciuszko when I had the one sit on him at my first day (Feb 19) in Singapore.”

Another horse Bayliss knows well worked a treat at yesterday’s barrier trials, Gold Ten Sixty-One.

Fitzsimmons’ son of Dalghar may have lived in the shadow of his stablemate Golden Monkey in the 3YO races, but he still has upside.

Bayliss rode the grey to third behind Golden Monkey in the Sprint. He has speed to burn, but it did not quite give his rivals windburn.

Bayliss was then upgraded to Golden Monkey in the Classic while Vlad Duric jumped on Gold Ten Sixty-One. He again set the pace, only to run fourth this time.

Maybe the 1,400m trip is too far, but it may pay to run him to the beat of his own drum, like the way he dictated terms in yesterday’s trial. The litmus test is up sooner than thought, though.

“He had a quiet week after his race. He coped well, we thought while he’s in good form, why not run him again,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He had a nice trial today.

“He races in a Class 4 (1,200m) on Polytrack next week. Vlad will ride.

“We’ll see how he goes, we may then give him a break after that.”