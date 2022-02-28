Bayliss strikes twice on his second day at Kranji

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Nate’s Honour giving Jake Bayliss his first winner as a Singapore Turf Club-licensed jockey at Kranji on Saturday. For good measure, Bayliss made it a double with Rocket Ryane in Race 8.

Jake Bayliss, the new kid on the Kranji block, is fast making a name for himself with a quick-fire double on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Australian, who lived in Singapore as a boy when his father Jamie worked as track rider to former Kranji trainer Michael Kent in the early 2000s, showed great riding skill on Nate’s Honour and Rocket Ryane.

Rocket Ryane, who led, was already overtaken by the $20 second favourite Lim’s Unique in the $30,000 Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

But Bayliss’ vigorous riding brought his Ricardo Le Grange-trained $31 shot to claw back tenaciously for a half-length victory.

Earlier, he also made it pillar to post to win by a neat length on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Nate’s Honour in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,400m on turf.

Bayliss finished on board in his four other rides for the day. He was second on Istataba and Don De La Vega, third on Stunning Cat and fourth on Thunder.

It was only his second day as a Singapore Turf Club-licensed jockey. He made his Singapore debut the previous Saturday with six rides and gave the unbeaten Lim’s Kosciuszko a big scare.

He brought the Fitzsimmons-trained Gold Star to charge home second by half a length.

The win was rising star Lim’s Kosciuszko’s seventh on the trot.

There was no outward show of exuberance or celebratory gesture at the winning post by Bayliss when he snared his first Kranji winner, after getting so close on Istataba and Don De La Vega.

But the Group 1-winning hoop is no iceman either.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t shed a tear after I hit the line,” he said.

“It’s been a frustrating day as I had pencilled down the first two rides as my two best chances.

“When they both ran second, my two bullets were gone and I thought I was done for the day.

“But I kept showing up and got the win with another horse. Tim told me to be positive, positive, positive with this horse, and don’t let the others come too close.

“Put the brakes on, and only increase the pace from the 600m.”

Fitzsimmons was thrilled that the rider with about 350 winners had got the monkey off his back sooner rather than later.

But, to be fair, he was even more excited about his own milestone. Nate’s Honour was the final leg of his four-bagger. He had also won with Fireworks, newcomer The Bullet and Born To Win, a recent transfer from trainer Leslie Khoo (see story on the other page).

“It’s my first four-timer since I began training here three years ago. I’ve had some trebles, but this is the first time I’ve won four,” said the Australian.

“Jake was a bit down when he walked down to the parade ring, he just had another second.

“I told him to just be patient and it’ll come, and it came straight away. He’s had four or five rides for me before that, and he rode all of them perfectly. I’m sure he’ll ride plenty of winners here.”

On 12 winners, Fitzsimmons shares the top spot in the trainers’ premiership table with Le Grange and Daniel Meagher.

Of his winning quartet, the former deputy of Kranji-based Cliff Brown gave Nate’s Honour full credit for the way he fended off his challengers.

“He was in the right race, in that second division,” he said. “He got to the front, gave a good kick at the turn and fought on bravely.”