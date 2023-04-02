Be on the lookout for Stealth Attack

Race 1 (1,200m)



(3) VICTOR RAIL made good improvement last start over this course and distance in a competitive field. He can go one better.

(4) INSIGHTFUL has been on the Poly before but over a mile. He showed signs of coming to hand in a sprint last time.

(6) GIOCATORE has not been too far back in recent sprints. He could prefer the Poly and gets 1.5kg relief with apprentice Rachel Venniker astride.

(8) KING’S SPEAR, a long-time battler, has not been far behind lately and has a money chance.



Race 2 (1,000m)



(8) JADE’S CABERNEIGH found market support in two starts in the Cape. Trainer Peter Muscutt obviously thought she would pay her way and Keagan de Melo has skipped the rides on (5) WILLOW CREEK and (7) LADY OF THE SWORD.

Trainer Brett Webber is a rare Gauteng visitor and he sends out (3) STORM JEWEL, who makes her Poly debut. She is a lightly raced four-year-old but has come to hand with a fourth and a third in her last two starts.

(6) SEA OF TEARS was second in her last run but her best recent effort has been on the Poly. She should feature.

Willow Creek was short in the market on debut but has been rested since November and may need this.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(3) BACK TO THE FUTURE is having her Poly debut. Although her last two showings were not noteworthy, she takes a big drop in class, has a light weight and is back over what looks like her optimum trip.

(6) PATON’S TEARS is having her 31st start but her first on the Poly. Older runners often take to the synthetic surface. Paton’s Tears also comes into the race with some promising Highveld form.

(4) MVULAZANA has been in consistent form. His last win was over this course and distance.

(5) AISLING is a consistent sort and a Poly specialist, but may prefer it a touch shorter.



Race 4 (1,400m)



(8) STEALTH ATTACK has been a beaten favourite in her last two starts. A better effort is expected as the filly is back on her preferred surface.

(9) I’VE GOT WINGS is a battling maiden but runs every other week for trainer Tinnie Prinsloo, so will be fit for this race. She has improved with blinkers and goes well on this surface.

(7) MISS DORA loves the Poly and has been consistent. She steps up in trip but looks to be held by I’ve Got Wings on their last meeting.

(1) TASTE MAKER is another struggling to shed her maiden status but is back on her preferred surface and over her best trip.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(3) WILLIAM RUFUS has come good since trainer Dean Kannemeyer sent him up from Cape Town to race on the Poly and it has been an inspired decision.

He won first on his debut and was a close second to (10) PARMENION over this course and distance last start. The two meet again but William Rufus is 1.5kg worse off but has the better draw.

(7) SPIRIT OF MY FATE has been coming down the ratings. A further two-point relief and a drop in class should make him competitive.

(9) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE is a Poly specialist and goes very well over this course and distance.



Race 6 (1,200m)



Trainer Gareth van Zyl holds a strong hand with (4) HOPE IS POWER and (5) GREY OCEAN.

Both are familiar with the Poly. Hope Is Power was a close second to the much-improved Beechamwood Boy last time and is at his best over this distance.

He also gets the benefit of Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance. Grey Ocean is never far off the winner and has a handy weight.

(1) PURPLE OPERATOR is back on his preferred surface and is best over this trip. From the best draw, he should run a big race.

(2) GRECIA has a light weight, takes to the Poly for the first time and has a good draw. Her Highveld form makes her a top chance.



Race 7 (1,700m)



(4) HIGH MOON comes off a short break and trainer Clinton Binda has passed him fit and well. He has gone well on the Poly and must have a strong chance.

(7) BRAVE VOYAGER has been knocking on the door for some time. He was a close second on the Poly last run and that form has panned out well. He has only 52kg to shoulder.

(8) CHEROKEE TRAIL ran a cracker behind the highly rated Wiccan Warrior last start and gets a big drop in class.

(1) KHANYISA INDLELA has shown his best recent form on the Poly. He has a big weight but the stable is in form with the champion jockey-elect de Melo aboard.



Race 8 (1,600m)



(1) FASINADA was second last time when taking a drop in class. She makes her Poly debut from a plum draw and can go one better.

(4) HATTA has been a beaten favourite in her last two outings but goes well on the Poly and for apprentice Siphesphile Hlengwa.

(11) KILEIGH’S FATE is a tricky mare to ride but Venniker knows her well.

(2) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has improved and is a big runner if taking to the Poly.