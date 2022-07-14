Be You could be the one for a double

Be You (Wong Chin Chuen) staving off a late challenge from Boomba (Manoel Nunes) to prevail on June 18.

The Sungs of Auric Stable love the racing game.

For years, harking back to the Bukit Timah days, they have been staunch and loyal supporters of local racing.

While they have cut down on their stock, they still bring in good quality racers and Be You is just one of them.

The four-year-old is thriving in Class 4 and has racked up three nice wins from 15 starts.

Add to that, the four times he has finished runner-up and his two third placings and Auric do seem to have a good one racing in their red and gold colours.

Engaged in a Class 4 event over the 1,400m and, in preparation for that assault, his trainer Shane Baertschiger sent him out for an easy gallop yesterday morning.

Ridden by visiting hoop Blake Shinn and in the company of Alexander – who had Matthew Kellady in the saddle – Be You covered the 600m in a breezy 37.7sec.

Will it top him up sufficiently that he puts together a race to race double? It is not out of the question.

Be You’s last win on June 18 was good stuff. Run over Sunday’s 1,400m trip 1,400m, he tracked the pace and made a move close home.

As if finding an extra pair of legs, he powered to the front close home to beat the race favourite Boomba by 1/2 length.

Be You had come into the race on the back of two solid performances. In late April, he ran second to Silent Is Gold and, three weeks later, he finished third in a race won by Stenmark.

Baertschiger has picked a winnable sort of race for the son of Showcasing and a solid showing does look in the offing.

Galloping companion Alexander has his work cut out for him.

He meets some good ones in Race 2 but he is a trier and he looks like one who could spice up those novelty bets.

Same, too, with Ace Sovereign. He was unextended when running the 600m in 40.5sec and he could make a race of it over the 1,400m.

From the Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard, Ace Sovereign put in a good show last month, when second to Lim’s Dreamwalker over the mile.

Improvement looks on the cards.

This being Derby week, trackwatchers would have been delighted to see three candidates go a-gallop in the morning light.

Looking nice and relaxed, Relentless clocked 38.9sec with Vlad Duric doing the navigating.

Then there was Real Efecto. He cantered before clocking 43.9sec. A’Isisuhairi Kasim worked the David Kok-trained galloper.

To complete the Derby picture, Boomba – who is also from the Fitzsimmons’ yard – went over 600m in 40.6sec.

Looks like the stage is set for a super Sunday.

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops:

RACE 1

Super Generous H (T.H. Koh) 37.1.

RACE 2

Awesome Conqueror H

(I. Saifudin) 35.3.

Happy Heart 38.8.

RACE 3

Captain Legacy H (B. Pinheiro) 38.5. Burgundy Lad 39.4.

RACE 4

AJ Golden Sixty-One H

(T. Rehaizat) 36.6. Den Of Thieves 40.5.

RACE 5

Intrepid H 40.3. Russian Twist H (V. Duric) 40.5. Alexander H (M. Kellady) 37.7. Exceed Natural 38.9. Auspicious Day H 37.6.

RACE 6

Wind Trail H (M. Lerner)

pace work. Nordic Gem (Pinheiro) gallop.

RACE 7

Real Success 38.6.

Be You H (B. Shinn) 37.7.

Lucky Imperator H 38.1.

Absolvido H (W.H. Kok) 39.4.

RACE 8

Luck Of Master (Pinheiro) canter/40.9.

Happy Moment H canter/45.4.

RACE 10

Preditor (Kellady) 37.4.

Ace Sovereign H 40.5.

RACE 11

Relentless H (Duric) 38.9.

Real Efecto (K. A’Isisuhairi) canter/43.9. Boomba H 40.6.

RACE 12

Wawasan 38.7. Dr Kardo

(Rehaizat) pace work.