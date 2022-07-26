Be You passes test with style

Be You (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 5) staving off a late challenge from Boomba (Manoel Nunes, No. 2) to win a Class 4 race (1,400m) on June 18.

If you were one of those in the choir who let out that chorus of groans when Be You put up that rodeo show on July 17, well he is paying the price.

After that “performance” soon after the start when he bucked and pranced and eventually took no part in the race, the racing stewards stipulated that he attended two trials – which he had to pass before being allowed to race again.

His trainer, Shane Baertschiger, sent him to his first one yesterday and Be You ran as a racehorse should.

There was no theatrics. No hanky panky. No nonsense. Needless to say, he passed that first test with flying colours.

With Matthew Kellady in the saddle, Be You cleared the chute cleanly and, thereafter, commenced to open up a big lead.

Going as straight as an arrow, he led the field when they cleared the 600m marker.

Into the straight and, having done what the racing stewards had demanded of him, Kellady allowed Be You to complete the trial on his own steam.

That he did, eventually taking third behind the winner Darc Bounty and second-placed Simon.

On that showing, you could never tell what a larrikin he was just 10 days ago.

Then again, we know that Be You is better than the bucking bronco we saw at his last start. Indeed, one could say he is a talent.

All the while trained by Baertschiger, he has raced 16 times for three wins, four seconds and two third placings.

He must have carried stable confidence in that last start. After all, they sent him off as the $12 top pick. No need to repeat the rest.

Be You is better than that. The Sungs of Auric Stable dished out $150,000 for him as a yearling and he quickly started paying them back – winning on debut in August 2020.

He has won in excess of $175,000 and he is still a four-year-old – until next week, at least.

For now, there is still one more “test” he has to pass before Baertschiger can nominate him for a race. Keep your eyes peeled for that day.

Be You is, quite definitely, better than what we saw in his last outing.

That said, it was good to see the veteran Darc Bounty win the trial.

The eight-year-old has not “won” anything – be it a race or a trial – in 17 months.

Yes, it was in February last year that he won a 1,100m sprint, narrowly beating Celavi on the Polytrack.

That was in Class 3. Sent up to Class 2, Darc Bounty could not handle the big boys and the best he could do was run second to Kharisma in April 2021.

He was spelled after he suffered a fracture to the splint bone on the back leg. He began his 2022 campaign on Jan 29, running third to Entertainer in a 1,100m sprint.

He had four more runs, the last one was just last month.

That day, he never landed a punch, eventually finishing down the course in the race won by Legend Of The Sun.

Darc Bounty looked a different horse at yesterday’s trial.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, he tracked Be You all the way and took control of things at the furlong mark, eventually clearing away to win by an impressive four lengths.

Darc Bounty is eight years old – but he does not know it.

And now that he is back in Class 3 – which is his comfort zone – he could easily add an eighth win to his resume.

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial result:

TRIAL 1

1 Darc Bounty (C.C. Wong)

2 Simon (P.H. Seow)

3 Be You (M. Kellady)

4 Sun Ace (I. Saifudin)

5 Street Of Dreams (M. Zaki )

Margins and time: 4, 21/4, 51/4, 1

(1min 02.01 sec)

