Beasley suspended one race day

Danny Beasley on First Bowl (No. 4) in Saturday’s Race 3.

Jockey Danny Beasley has been suspended one Singapore race day over his riding of First Bowl in Race 3 at Kranji on Saturday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 1,000m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting out.

He was not clear of Nate’s Champion, who was hampered and carried out into the running of Eagle Eye, who was checked.

Beasley will miss this Sunday’s Kranji meeting.