Beauty Eternal looks good in the last race

Race 1 (1,200m)



12 Alloy Star is racing well. He gets his chance again at the bottom of the handicap. He is nearing his peak and the booking of Karis Teetan is a plus.



7 Aca Power is closing in on a first win. He is in form and has shown that he is capable of getting on the board. The Hugh Bowman and David Hall combination have been on fire this season.



1 Le Plus Vite is ready to win off his current rating.



2 To Infinity will improve in this grade. The strong booking of Zac Purton warrants respect.



Race 2 (1,600m)



12 Splendid Star is on an upward trajectory. He has turned his form around this term. Although he is drawn wide, he looks well placed to figure with a clean run home and necessary improvement.



2 Flying Mighty makes the dip to Class 5. He is a course-and-distance winner who is suited in this grade under Purton.



1 Star Of Yuen Long missed narrowly last start. He can improve following that effort, especially in this grade.



10 Quorum has claims and continues to develop. His last two runs, which yielded a third and a fourth, were good.



Race 3 (1,400m)



4 Oriental Smoke is doing everything right and he appears capable of returning to winning ways. Bowman’s booking should bring out his best.



5 Circuit Stellar was well supported pre-race last start and jumped as the second favourite to finish fourth. He should relish the step-back in trip.



7 California Ten has the form on the board. He can win off this mark.



3 Winning Method has been consistent for some time. He just needs luck to figure at the finish.



Race 4 (1,200m)



6 Spicy So Smart was fair on debut but should be able to improve following that effort. He looks to have his fair share of ability and should be over the odds. He is worth supporting each-way.



4 Laser Victory makes his debut following several very impressive trials. He can make his presence felt first-up, especially with Purton at the helm.



9 Fighting Star should hit the front and try to run this group along.



7 Togepi was without luck last start. He is making swift improvement.



Race 5 (1,200m)



12 Happy Tango can use the draw (Gate 5) to fire to the front. He loves the dirt and, with the light weight, gets his chance to pinch this.



3 Stand Up is looking to snap a frustrating string of runner-up efforts. He draws well and deserves a first win.



10 Colourful Prince is chasing back-to-back successes, after breaking through in Class 5. He rises in grade but can be competitive now that he knows how to score.



11 M M Nebula has mixed his form but clearly has ability. Keep safe.



Race 6 (1,400m)



6 Billionaire Secret is doing plenty right. The inside gate should see him do little to no work throughout. This can prove vital to his chances.



11 E Rainbow has consistency and is taking all of the necessary steps forward. The strong booking of Vincent Ho commands respect.



3 Regency Bo Bo is close to another win. He has placed in his last four runs and should be thereabouts again.



5 Smiling Collector, who found one to beat last start, has a sharp turn of foot. He will be flashing home late.



Race 7 (1,200m)



4 Czarson has been consistent without winning. He just needs a few favours to score and his pairing with Teetan is a plus. He has been competitive against much tougher opposition than this.



7 Elon gets the services of Purton. He is a proven force on the dirt as a two-time winner on the surface.



12 Flying Dragon gets in light and has won on the dirt. He has claims.



2 Fiery Diamond has won three of his last four runs. He is drawn ideally.



Race 8 (1,400m)



1 Horsesain Bolt is surprisingly still a maiden in Hong Kong. His form this season has been sound and the dip to Class 4 is suitable. He deserves another chance based on recent form and the pairing with Bowman.



2 Fast Buck was a strong winner last time. Purton retains the ride, which catches the eye.



6 Holy Power can take another step forward after his slashing third last start.



4 Mr Valiant missed the jump last outing but managed to close in for fifth.



Race 9 (1,800m)



10 Quantum Patch was without room over the concluding stages when first-up in Hong Kong. He was impressive in Ireland and the step-up in distance, with Purton aboard, should see him prove hard to beat.



1 Champion Dragon is the likely leader. He will take a bit of running down, especially from Gate 1 with apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim.



9 Hit The Shot can hit the mark once again. His consistency often rewards him.



7 Copartner Elites has class, although he has yet to greet the judge. He has three seconds.



Race 10 (1,400m)



5 Beauty Eternal should score again. This super talent appears to have a very bright future. The step-up in distance is of no concern.



1 Majestic Colour has class and should prove a worthy opponent. But he has the wide gate to overcome.



4 Shining Gem gets a handy 10lb taken off from his apprentice rider’s claim.



7 Solar Winds soared to a mighty victory three runs back. He will need a race run to suit but he boasts a sharp turn of foot when required.



*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club