Beauty Eternal still as charming

Beauty Eternal is one of Hong Kong’s most impressive talents. The John Size-trained galloper has five wins, including his last outing, and two thirds from as many starts. He looks the one to beat in Race 7 at Sha Tin on Saturday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,800m)

3 Over The Moon is unlucky not to already be a winner in Hong Kong. He has shown a sharp closing speed and the step-up in trip is a plus.

11 Ring Bells can park on the speed. He returned in fine order last start and any improvement holds him in good stead.

8 Superb Daddy draws ideally and is in the right vein of form. With luck, he will be at the finish.

9 Lucky Missile returns to Sha Tin for the first time since last term. He is favoured from Gate 4.

Race 2 (1,200m)

10 Timestorm has been racing well all season. He was without luck last start and showed that day there was plenty more on offer from him. His best could easily see him earn a first win.

9 Racing Fighter is the veteran in the field. He has been in sound form all season and should be testing this group late.

11 My Intelligent should cross in to lead to offset the wide draw. Keep safe.

6 Super Highway is in the right vein of form. Barrier 3 is a big assistance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Lucky Quality is dangerous off this mark, especially with the 10lb (4.54kg) apprentice claim from Ellis Wong. He is better than his recent form suggests and the inside draw will ensure his chance. The one to catch.

1 Pulsar Strider is a classy operator and the drop to Class 4 is suitable. Zac Purton’s booking is another boost.

4 Multisuper has done everything right. He is closing in on a first win.

7 Rattan World can improve. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Innoconstruction continues to race well across his short career. The outside draw is a big positive over the straight course. Expect him to roll forward and make his own luck.

7 Midas Touch makes his debut following a string of eye-catching trials. The strong booking of Purton helps.

2 Healthy Healthy is taking the necessary steps forward. He can continue to raise the bar.

8 Sterling Wongchoy makes his debut. He can make his presence felt.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Charmander had no other option last start but to slip back to the rear from the wide draw. He has options from Gate 1 this time. He looks ready to score with progress.

12 Strongest Boy continues to race well and should be the value proposition. But he may need luck as chances are this group gets a decent head start on him.

5 Northern Beast makes his debut. He appears to have his fair share of ability.

10 Win Win is next in line.

Race 6 (1,400m)

12 Casa Legend is doing everything right as he chases a first success. He slots in light and his best efforts hold him in very good stead. The one to run down.

2 Golden Samurai is after back-to-back wins. He once again draws ideally, which should see him get every opportunity.

9 Hero Icon is lightly raced but appears to have his fair share of ability. He is in the right vein of form.

1 Ariel has missed narrowly over this course and distance in this grade twice. Expect a strong showing under Purton.

Race 7 (1,400m)

2 Beauty Eternal is one of Hong Kong’s most impressive talents. He can win again, especially after enduring a difficult run in transit last start when scoring over this course and distance in this grade. The one to beat.

7 Fantastic Treasure is going really well at the minute, but cannot seem to draw a gate. Still, take a chance on him overcoming barrier 12.

3 Circuit Stellar has the draw and racing pattern to contend once more.

5 The Irishman will be running on late for Vincent Ho.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Excellent Fighter continues to rise and another win is well within his grasp. He has the wide gate to offset, but his latest success in the grade was impressive. He can overcome this hindrance.

2 Winner Method gets the favourable draw. He mixes his form but does have the class. He can save ground and mount a challenge.

1 Flying Ace returns from a setback. He has had the necessary time and is worth keeping safe.

9 Happy Golf is in superb form. He gets Purton on top as he steps up in grade.

Race 9 (1,400m)

10 Euro Rocks has caught the eye with a pair of smart efforts. He looks open to further improvement and the inside gate is more than suitable. The one to beat.

2 California Voce finished a solid fourth first-up in Hong Kong. He can take another step forward with improvement.

8 Golden Artie can take up a forward position. He is a threat off the back of an impressive last-start victory.

14 Roman Turbo can outperform his odds. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,600m)

12 Universal Horizon continues to impress and the light weight is suitable. He looks to have more in the tank. Ho is sticking aboard.

1 The Best Peach has found his feet. His last two starts have been impressive. Expect he can maintain his upward trajectory.

9 Celtic Times turned his form around last start. He can make his presence felt once more.

3 Happy Together has a powerful closing speed. He gets his chance under Purton.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club