Beauty Joy eyes ladies' purse

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Iron King was dominant when winning first-up last season by more than three lengths. He is back in Class 5 and shapes as the one to beat despite the wide gate.

8 Moon Peaks has form. He has done well at Conghua – catching the eye in a trial on turf. He bears watching.

3 Smart Leader is having his fourth run back. He has done well and should appreciate the drop in grade.

2 Telecom Missile will also welcome racing in Class 5. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 Noble One is racing well. He caught the eye last time, flashing home from the rear. He has drawn favourably and does have a bit of a class edge on a number of his rivals, especially as he has shown a bit of potential.

5 Packing Goodsing is making his debut. He has done well ahead of his first-up run in Hong Kong.

1 War Weapon can turn his form around. He is better than what he showed first-up when fading to ninth.

6 Trust Me looks to get his opportunity.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 Baby Crystal is stepping out on debut and looks well placed to make it a winning one. His trials have been sound and his pairing with Zac Purton is a great push to his chances.

4 Allgreektome caught the eye in a trial. He should be able to figure prominently on debut.

3 Sparkling Dolphin mixes his form but does his best racing down the straight at Sha Tin. Keep him safe.

2 Millennium Falcon has a bit of class and should be thereabouts.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

3 Good News is returning first-up. He made an off-season stable switch but, nevertheless, his trials have been sound. He looks wound-up to make an impression first-up.

7 Singapore Spirit is chasing back-to-back wins. He has trialled well ahead of his return and his ascent up the handicap looks far from over.

9 All Is Good has been consistent across his short career in Hong Kong. A first success is coming.

5 Nicholson Returns has claims. He has drawn well and is a talent.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 Invincible Missile did well first-up, considering he settled at the tail of the field from a wide draw. Alexis Badel hops aboard now and he is a big chance in this grade. He has a powerful finish and just needs a little bit of clear room to score.

10 A Pal is doing everything right. He can take another step forward and a first win would not surprise.

12 Red Titan is tracking towards a first win. His assigned weight and Purton’s booking will prove crucial.

8 Decrypt has claims. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

9 Kasi Farasi has been hovering around a winnable mark for some time. He has done well this season and his run two starts ago was impressive.

4 Let’s Do It returned a solid fifth first-up this season. He is tracking towards a first win.

3 Function Patch closed well last start after travelling wide. He can take another step forward.

6 Accelerando is chasing back-to-back wins. Keep safe.

RACE 7 (1,800M) GROUP 3 SA SA LADIES’ PURSE

1 Beauty Joy rates very highly. He did not have the best trip throughout in his last start and should have improved. The hefty impost is of no concern, especially as he is a two-time Group 3 winner.

3 Senor Toba closed well first-up. He can take another step forward with the rise in trip.

8 Turin Redsun slots in light and is better than his record suggests. He can surprise.

5 Excellent Proposal was strong first-up. He caught the eye and can improve over further.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

10 California Redwood caught the eye in his trial. He has done well since his injury in May and does appear wound up to contend strongly upon resumption, especially following a solid first season in Hong Kong.

6 Erimo is chasing back-to-back wins. He did well when winning last time and it would not surprise to see him succeed again.

7 Amazing Victory is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is flying and appears capable of achieving it.

4 Kasa Papa has claims. Keep safe.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

9 Beauty Eternal was impressive first-up, before winning easily by two lengths from Gate 14. A serious talent on the rise, this contest looks well within his grasp.

2 Super Fortune is looking to snap a pair of runner-up efforts. He is in sound form and is favoured with the 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

1 Nicconi County is racing well and just needs to overcome the wide draw.

12 Science Patch slots in light and should get his opportunity.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

11 Charity Grace was luckless in his last outing. He has a stack of class and the mile suits him. He has the turn of foot to steamroll this group.

6 Galaxy Witness can continue his ascent. He has returned in sound order and should get every chance close to the speed for trainer Caspar Fownes.

14 Precise Express is a major threat. He should be closing hard from the rear.

1 C P Brave can improve second-up. Keep him safe. He may pop up at big odds.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club