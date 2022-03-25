Beauty Joy the one to catch
Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
RACE 1 (1,000M )
5 Flying Season won well last start and is showing plenty of ability in just two starts in Hong Kong for trainer Manfred Man.
1 Escape Route is taking time to find his groove. The ability is there. Perhaps the straight will suit him.
4 United We Stand loves the course and distance. He can improve again off the back of a solid first-up effort.
6 Forte is not without a chance down the straight.
RACE 2 (1,600M )
1 Light My Day is making a favourable step back to Class 5. He should find the front from the inside draw under Zac Purton. The one they have to catch.
2 Daily Charm is a threat in this grade. He should be able to position himself close to the speed to get every opportunity.
5 Brave Power has an awkward gate to overcome. But he has a powerful finish when required.
3 Golden Four is stepping up in trip. This looks suitable off the back of his latest effort.
RACE 3 (1,600M)
1 Beauty Joy should roll forward and prove difficult to run down. He can bounce back to his best, especially with Purton engaged, against a small field.
5 Charity Go is racing in his best form. He can score again.
7 Looking Great is shooting for a second win this term. He is holding his condition.
2 My Sugar is class on his day. Expect a better effort with top rookie Jerry Chau engaged.
RACE 4 (2,000M)
5 Red Elysees has drawn favourably. He is stepping out off a dangerous mark. With a sweet run throughout, he should have enough in the tank to power home.
4 Robot Warrior pairs up with Joao Moreira. He put in a very strong effort over this trip two starts ago for a second.
2 Perfect Maryknoll has claims off a solid effort last time.
12 Telecom Cheetah is chasing back-to-back wins.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
5 Kumasi has a stack of ability. He nearly should have won already this term. His latest trial under Purton looked ominous.
6 Beauty Mission was third last time. He looks as though he has figured out Hong Kong racing. Expect a strong showing.
10 Proud Dragon slots in light. He did well for third last start and is expected to improve again.
9 Phoenix Light was fancied on debut before he was withdrawn from his latest engagement. Do not discount.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
3 Country Treasure moved well in a trial, albeit wide, under Moreira. He appears to have enough ability to figure on debut.
5 Fun N Glory has his fair share of ability. He narrowly missed two starts ago. On that effort, he shapes as the main danger.
10 August Moon is racing well as a two-time winner this term. He can be competitive again.
14 Noble Boyz is favoured with no weight on his back. The inside gate is a plus.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
1 Copartner Ambition is chasing back-to-back wins after scoring with plenty in hand last time. He is shaping as an above-average talent. He is well placed to score.
8 Happy Daily has a bit of class. On his day, he possesses a powerful finish. He slots in light.
2 Super Winner should roll forward. At some stage, he will look the winner.
3 Horsesain Bolt has claims. He is better than his record suggests.
RACE 8 (1,400M)
6 Boom Stitch is much better on the turf than on the dirt. He returns to his preferred course and distance and boasts more ability than his record suggests.
5 Infinity Win is progressing. The awkward gate is not ideal but his pairing with Purton is.
1 Millennium Falcon is after back-to-back wins. He is favoured from the inside and has the class edge.
9 Best For You can finish off strongly.
RACE 9 (1,400M)
10 King Of The Court’s form has slipped since that of his debut effort. But, if he manages to reproduce it, then he is the one to beat.
1 Oriental Smoke is progressing. The mile looks his best trip. He has Purton on board.
5 Accelerando has moved well in his trials. It would not surprise to see him figure prominently first-up for John Size and Moreira.
7 Mega Bonus finished second two starts ago. He is next best.
RACE 10 (1,400M)
3 Shining Gem closed in well last time behind Lucky Sweynesse. On that effort, he appears well placed to take another step forward.
10 Brilliant Way is a talent on the rise. He is lightly raced and looks a threat with no weight on his back in a bid for back-to-back wins.
6 Seasons Bliss has much more ability than his record suggests. Expect that he bounces back.
4 Beauty Live is a talent. He is a two-time winner from four starts. He is a leading player.
• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now