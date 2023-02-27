Beckoning Beauty will have plenty of admirers

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) PRETTY ANALIA has run two promising races on the Poly. With blinkers fitted, the filly should be right there.

(7) MISS DORA has been a beaten favourite in her last two starts. She has been consistent and this looks to be the right race.

(5) KYNISKA has not been far back and has little to beat. She gets first-time blinkers.

(1) GUEST GETORIXX is way better than her last run. She is usually consistent. From a good draw with Keagan de Melo up, she will be among the fancied runners.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) BECKONING BEAUTY is over her best course and distance. With a better draw, she should finish on top.

(1) TANGERINE PEARL makes the trip from Gauteng. She goes well over this trip and will be a big runner.

(8) GET CARTER loves the Poly and has performed well recently. She has a light weight and can go close.

(7) CAPRIANA has not been far behind the quick filly Our Emily in her last two starts and has a strong money chance.



Race 3 (1,700m)

(2) SKY VELOCITY makes the trip from the Highveld for her Poly debut. She is the only runner from that stable on the day.

(10) PIXIE IN LOVE has shown vast improvement with two seconds in her last two starts but they were in a couple of weak maidens. Still, it shows she is in form.

(7) ISIPHETHO has been much improved and could prove the pick of the yard.

(8) SATURN MOON ran fairly well in her last few runs. She should be included in the tierce and quartet combinations.



Race 4 (1,900m)

(3) LUCRETIUS has been in good form and should run another good race in a weak handicap field. He is course-and-distance suited.

(8) HIGH GREEN also goes well over this course and distance. The veteran galloper has not been far back when taking on stronger opposition of late.

(6) HEY BILL was narrowly beaten when trying the Poly. He had good form over further on the turf and should make a bold bid.

(4) AMERICAN DREAM has hit form, finishing a close second last time.



Race 5 (1,900m)

(3) ANGEL’S WISH has been consistent against stronger rivals and goes well on the Poly. She looks the part.

(2) BAY BREEZE is 1.5kg better off with (5) QUE FOR YOU and the weight difference should be enough for her to turn the tables.

Que For You has come good but took a four-point hike in the handicap for her last-start victory, which may prove a little too much.

(1) INGAKARA is having her third run after a break. She is better than her recent efforts would suggest.



Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) WINTER’S DELIGHT heads another difficult handicap. She is better off at the weights with (8) WARSHIP and (4) TOTO. With the best draw, she looks the top pick.

(3) MAQUETTE is over her best trip. This is her second run after a break and the stable is in form.



Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) MARIA COROLINA is set for another win in an open handicap but she goes well on the Poly and her current form is hard to fault.

The visiting (3) GIN AND TONIC ran a shocker on the turf last time but won well on the Poly before that. A repeat of that showing makes her the biggest threat.

(5) LUNA ECLIPSE goes very well over this course and distance and is in good form. She does have a big weight in spite of her 1.5kg allowance.

(1) FEELING GROOVY is consistent and should be thereabouts.



Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) CATALEYA SUMMER is back on her preferred surface and distance in a wide-open handicap. She had a tough draw last start and has drawn a better gate.

(2) FORGED IN ICE ran way below her best against stronger rivals last time but her best form is over this course and distance. And she has dropped in the ratings.

(9) KABON KAPI has improved with each run and was an easy maiden winner at just her third start. She could have more to come.

(3) BIRDWATCHER has been consistent and should run another good race.