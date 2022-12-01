In The Beginning can make it till the end

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) REGINA BELLISSIMA is threatening and should be there. She finished two lengths ahead of (2) ABOVE THE WORLD in a recent meeting and should confirm. (10) DAMNED IF I DO was quietly fancied on debut and, despite not striding out, ran a nice fourth. (3) REGGIES GIRL was another not striding out last time and could get into the money.

RACE 2 (2,800M)

In a small field, the pace is important. If the pace is not strong, then (4) CAPE BOUQUET could sprint them out of it. However, (1) ROYAL MAZARIN will enjoy a fast pace and could dictate from the front. (2) FLAG BEARER and (3) GLOBAL BREEZE appear held on their run behind Alfaatik.



RACE 3 (1,000M)

(11) SIBERIAN STEEL is improving and finished 1.6 lengths behind (1) TRE AMICI recently. However, he gave a start and could turn it around. (2) VAR PARK needed his last outing and will come on. (15) UNITED WE STAND and (8) IRON SKY were coughing in their respective races last time but could get into the action. (3) FORT APACHE shows early toe but needs to keep up the gallop.



RACE 4 (1,300M)

Both (1) STROKE OF MERCY (something amiss) and (2) STEPPING OUT (not striding out) found problems last time and both will have their supporters. Either could win if problem-free. (5) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST disappointed last time but could get into the mix. Look for improvement from (13) LORD NELSON – the form has been franked.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Tricky affair. (5) GILDA GRAY (third on Nov 29) and (6) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE renew rivalry and it could go either way. (1) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM should not be far off them. (4) KAYLA’S DREAM needed her last run and could make up the leeway on GILDA GRAY. (3) LIVERPOOL LEGEND cannot be ignored for the minor placings.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

A very difficult race to assess and judgment of pace could be the decider. (1) SOUTHER SONG, (2) FRANKLIN, (3) KIND JUDY, (6) DARK TRAVEL, (7) TRUMP MY QUEEN, (8) HIGH ROLLER and (9) RARATONGA ROSE are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) IN THE BEGINNING will be tested. She won full of running on debut but takes on a stronger lot. She could be up to it. (1) AGA HEAT is running close up and should again get into the picture. Stable companions (2) INSATIABLE and (3) GLITTERING GIRL (new yard) are capable but, on riding engagements, the latter appears preferred. (6) BLINDEDBYTHELIGHTS found problems last time and could get into the reckoning with some luck in the running.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) CIAN THE CONQUEROR won at 100-1 on debut. He flashed home late and the form has been franked. He has a big weight but could do it again. (8) DANCING DORA is on three straight wins – watch for market support. (7) ROSE VELVET will enjoy the little extra and could get into the fight for honours. (6) INTEGRATE and (12) FEATHER THE NEST are useful quartet inclusions.

RACE 9 (1,200m) (2) ESQUEVELLE deserved her second win and should be involved in the finish. (13) AFTER HOURS is holding form. Can complete a hat-trick. (6) SAMOA cannot be ignored. Chance on best form. (8) PINCH HIT is working up to a win. Worth following.