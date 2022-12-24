In The Beginning to have happy ending again

Race 1 (1,160m)

(5) SILVER WINTER is still improving and could double up over this course and distance.

(4) AGA HEAT showed his ability when striding out freely in front and could go in again with the same jockey aboard.

(3) ON CUE has a strong finishing burst and could grab them.

(6) LADY OF POWER disappointed las time but should be given another chance.



Race 2 (1,800m)

The highly rated (1) ASTRIX, (3) SECOND BASE and (7) PERFECT WITNESS are not at their best recently but can score on their day.

On form, (2) RED SAXON looks the one to beat. He appeared underdone in the Summer Cup last time and should be ripe and ready.



Race 3 (1,800m)

Debut winner (1) BONETE was heavily backed in the 4Racing Fillies Mile last time but was hampered by a slipped saddle. She was not disgraced and should make a bold bid. The biggest threat should come from (2) PRAGMATIST, who gets 2.5kg from Bonete despite being a two-time winner.

(7) FUTUREWOLFF and (8) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL are looking to complete the trifecta.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) ARIVIDICIO disappointed last time but could make amends.

(6) STAR COIN improved last time when easily accounting for (1) RAFFLES but the 2kg difference could bring them together. But neither is drawn well.

(8) FOSTINOVO is maturing nicely and could complete a hat-trick.

(2) JIMMY DON enjoyed the extra distance last time and could feature from a decent draw.



Race 5 (1,000m)

On their recent meeting, (3) WINTER STORIES and (5) VASEEM should finish together, with (8) GALLIC CHIEF not far behind.

(2) VARS VICKY won well last time and can follow up.

(6) MISS DAISY (ignore her last run) and (7) TAIKONAUT should make their presence felt with their handy weights.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) FLOWERBOMB has finished in the money in all seven starts and deserves a second victory.

(3) SHELDON has beaten (5) MARENGO in the last two runs but Marengo is 3kg better off. It may be enough to turn it around.

(4) REMEMBER WHEN could make them struggle if in the right mood.



Race 7 (1,160m)

(1) IN THE BEGINNING was obviously not fully wound up on debut, thus was ignored in the betting. But she was impressive, winning with full of running. She could be anything.

(2) SECOND BREATH is consistent with two wins and a second in her last four starts. The filly should give In The Beginning a run for the money.

(5) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS is still learning and could get into the action.

(8) THERE SHE GOES won well last time and could go in again.