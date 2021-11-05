Bella Chica looking for five straight victories

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) TRACK COMMANDER showed good improvement after a rest. He should be involved in the finish.

(6) GOLD AMBITION found no support on debut and ran accordingly. He can improve after a rest.

(2) QUALITY JOKER has not been far off and could challenge.

(7) RED CARPET GIRL, the only filly in the race, should enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) CORAL DAWN deserves her maiden victory.

(8) PASHASHA also has a chance with improvement.

(3) DAME OF FLAMES appears to have breathing problems. If avoided, she will make her presence felt.

(1) BURMESE TIARA should make the early dash for the line and could get there.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) INFINITE PEACE has finished in the money in his four starts. He should do so again reverting to this trip in peak form.

(2) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM has both the form and experience to make his presence felt.

(5) HELL OF A DUKE has shown enough in two starts to fight out the finish.

(4) BUSTER KEATON is capable of staking a claim after an improved last start - his first after being gelded.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GOLDEN SPOON was reported not striding out last time but deserves another chance.

(4) FROMHERETOETERNITY is back over a preferred trip and is holding form.

(6) SACRED LOTUS is also running well and should not be far behind.

(2) SULTANAH needed her last run and will come on.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) STIPTELIK won well on debut and faces a much sterner test but could be anything.

(3) RAIN IN NEWMARKET has not finished out of the first two in her last eight starts. She also boasts solid feature-race form, so will be competitive.

(4) REALLY ROYAL may have needed her last start in Grade 3. She ought to have tightened up to have a say, too.

(5) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT is unbeaten over 1,400m and is capable of staking a claim.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Champion filly (1) WAR OF ATHENA is returning after a deserved break. Despite needing the outing, she can fight for the top honours.

However, she is giving top three-year-old (4) RAIN IN HOLLAND 10kg. Rain In Holland has run six times for five wins and a second on debut.

Stable companions (3) GEE FOR GO and (5) MAGICAL FLIGHT can chase them home.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE relished the step-up to this trip to shed her maiden tag and that form has worked out well. She would have come further.

(1) GOLDEN DAH improved with blinkers last time and could pose a threat.

(5) FEARLESS TRIP may have more to offer stepping up to this distance.

The consistent (4) ADDERBURY LAKE. could also make her presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER STORIES comes off a long break and runs for his new stable. If ready, he will make them gallop.

(3) RETALLICK has improved as a gelding and will not go down without a fight.

Neither will the filly (6) SOUND OF WARNING, who races fresh. She was beaten for the first time in her last run when second to stablemate Under Your Spell in a KZN feature.

(5) BARD OF AVON and (4) WINTER SMOKE are looking for the minor money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) MASKED VIGILANTE has bounced back to form in two recent sprints. On pedigree, he may have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

The well-bred (6) VAN HUNKS has a big reputation. He was not disgraced on handicap debut, when second behind an older rival to whom he was conceding weight.

(1) BENJAMIN and (4) PATH OF CHOICE are distance-suited.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(9) BELLA CHICA is in hot form. She is looking for five straight wins but has yet to tackle this class.

(2) TRUE TO LIFE was rested after racing below form but could show true potential.

(4) TROPIC SUN has ability and does well fresh.

(3) ANNA CAPRI could show them a clean pair of heels after a rest.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) KOMMETDIEDING got back to winning ways when turning the tables on Linebacker and the re-opposing (3) RASCALLION (2kg better off for 21/4 lengths) in the Vodacom Durban July. He is unbeaten at this venue.

(5) SILVER OPERATOR caught the eye when second in Grade on his comeback. He poses a threat.

Stablemates (2) NEXUS, (6) NATIVE TONGUE and (9) WARRIOR are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(12) SPARKLING WATER is weighted to win. She won drawing away last time after a rest.

(7) FLYING CARPET needed his last run. Expect improvement.

(1) SECOND BASE has a definite chance if finding true form.

(2) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS should be at peak fitness.

RACE 13 (2,400M)

(2) SILVER HOST progressed into one of the best stayers around last season and is relatively lightly raced. He is favourably treated, so likely to be rewarded for his consistency.

(1) DOUBLEMINT and (5) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN are capable stayers on their day.

Another big threat is the in-form Winter Derby winner (3) CRIMSON KING.