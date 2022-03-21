Benny unplaced in Paris

Malaysian jockey Benny Woodworth met with little joy in his first ride in France on Saturday.

The globetrotting rider was booked for one solitary ride, Argentin, in a handicap race over 2,100m at Saint-Cloud, Paris, but could beat only one home.

The Prix d’Estimauville was won by Media Nox, who was ridden by Mickael Barzalona.

Sent out at 23-1, Argentin, who is trained by Carlos and Yann Lerner, father and brother of Kranji-based jockey Marc Lerner, settled in midfield on the rails.

But he failed to accelerate when the 14-horse field flattened out for their charge to the line on the left-handed track.

Woodworth is licensed for the remainder of his Parisian stay until this Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he gets any more booking before he says goodbye.

After recently ending a fruitless Dubai stint, Woodworth was on holiday in France en route to his impending Singapore return on March 28.

Licensed by the Singapore Turf Club until year-end, the 48-year-old hoop will resume his Kranji riding career once he clears all the necessary paperwork. - Michael Lee