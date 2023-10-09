Bestseller up for the derby

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange and jockey Vlad Duric beaming at the winner's circle following Bestseller's gutsy win in the Class 3 race (1,400m) on Saturday.

Ricardo Le Grange may well have gained an early ticket for one last shot at the Singapore Derby.

Except for four feature races which have not yet been run in 2023 – including this Saturday’s Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) and the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November – 2024 will see the last running of Kranji’s majors.

A lot more Group winners went through the South African’s hands during his time as Patrick Shaw’s assistant trainer – 43 of them, including luminaries such as Rocket Man, Ato and Quechua.

Since branching out on his own in 2017, he has won six silverware, including the supreme accolade, the Singapore Gold Cup with Hongkong Great in 2022.

It is a more than commendable result, given he is not backed by the same firepower as his mentor. In terms of owners’ support, Le Grange has also paddled his own canoe, resulting in a power shift towards the Philippines of late.

It is precisely with Bestseller, a horse raced by Filipino Leonardo “Sandy” Javier, that Le Grange has targeted one feature still missing on his CV: the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m), third leg of the Singapore 4YO Challenge.

The lightly framed son of Dream Ahead has yet to conquer anything upwards of 1,400m, which was the journey at his fourth success in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race.

But Le Grange knows a miler – and beyond – when he sees one.

“He’s not very big, but he’s such a big-hearted horse,” he said.

“I’ve said all along that there is no reason why he can’t stay. He ran second in the Guineas, didn’t he?”

If not for Coin Toss, who has already moved to Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott’s stable in Sydney to continue his racing career, Bestseller would have been a dual Group 2 winner of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

He was given textbook rides by Bernardo Pinheiro in both the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) and Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m), but was beaten fair and square by Coin Toss each time. He also found one better in the first 1,200m leg, January.

With Coin Toss out of the way, connections are confident Bestseller can shed his bridesmaid tag on an even bigger stage.

“No horse deserves a big feature race more than him,” said Le Grange.

“He’s a horse who’s better off ridden more patiently. When he races too handy, he pulls too hard. It was also a great ride by Vlad (Duric).”

The Australian jockey indeed showed silky skills in the saddle.

With noted speedsters like Ghalib (Manoel Nunes), Akhtar (Zyrul Nor Azman), Red Ocean (Matthew Kellady) and In All His Glory (Azhar Rasid) going like last month’s pay in front, Duric just took a back seat in the first half-mile.

Bestseller’s herd instinct must have been triggered when seen clambering on heels behind the leading bunch. But his rider successfully kept it under a lid until the top of the straight.

It was not until he was angled towards daylight that he could start mowing them down one by one.

Ghalib, who was looking to stretch his unbeaten run to three, found the rise to Class 3 a different proposition, though. He weakened to finish ninth, but deserves another look from a better draw than 13.

Another upgrader, Grand Avante (Bruno Queiroz), however, showed much more cheek when he hit the front at the 200m, but Bestseller still outgunned him by ½-length.

Lim’s Craft (Ronnie Stewart) sprouted wings for third, another neck away.

But the minor placings were reversed after Stewart’s protest against Grand Avante for interference in the last 250m was upheld.

Bestseller ($16) ran the 1,400m on the long course in 1min 21.68sec.

“It was my first time riding Bestseller in a race. I galloped him on Monday, and he did give me a lot of confidence,” said Duric.

“He was a touch aggressive last time. I was one-off the fence, and when they slowed up, he got on the chewy a bit, but he still dropped his head on the chest.

“It was then all about navigating to the outside. Fortunately, we were able to get off.

“He was stargazing, but once his ability kicked in, he was too good.

“He’ll keep progressing to become a Derby horse next year. The 1,800m will be no problem to him.”

