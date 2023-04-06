Bestseller, the quiet achiever holds his own

Since their first prep in 2022, the boom on Hole In One had always drowned out that on his stablemate Bestseller.

But results on the track have, in the end, spoken louder than pre-race condition on paper.

Between the two Ricardo Le Grange three-year-olds – incidentally both raced by Filipino owner Leonardo Morales Javier – Bestseller initially lived in the shadows of Hole In One on the training tracks.

Contrary to the morning dazzler that is Hole In One, Bestseller will chug around without getting the clockers into a frenzy.

Hole In One did score at his second start but has not quite passed muster thereafter, albeit never disgraced.

On the other hand, his stable companion has come out of his shell with two solid wins, one after another, even lowering Hole In One’s colours at his maiden win in a Novice race (1,200m) on Jan 23.

If doubters thought it was a one-off feat, they were proven wrong a month later in a similar 1,200m event, but on Polytrack.

Hole In One had every chance to regain his mantle as Le Grange’s 3YO top dog but the son of Spieth was again beaten fair and square by Bestseller.

On Saturday, Bestseller rocks up on his lonesome in the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m).

Le Grange, however, hastened to add that Hole In One being left in his box on Saturday was no slight on the original blue-eyed boy.

“Bestseller was always the underdog from Day 1. It was only when I put him in that Novice race, and he won, that he got my attention,” said the South African trainer.

“I always thought Hole In One showed me more whereas Bestseller slipped under the radar, but I guess he did more at the races.

“He was happy to play second fiddle at home but he shone on race day.

“What I really like about Bestseller is that he’s got that never-say-die attitude. He’s a street fighter.

“But, in saying this, we haven’t lost faith in Hole In One either. We know he’s still got a lot of ability.

“He just wants to ‘go ground’ now, so he’ll run in the second and third leg.”

The Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) will be run on April 29 before the Challenge culminates with the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 20.

Le Grange would rather wait for Bestseller’s run in the Sprint before deciding if he presses on and pairs up at least once with Hole In One at the next legs.

“Depending on how Bestseller runs on the weekend, he may go up to 1,400m,” said Le Grange.

“At this stage, I’d rather keep him to the short sprints. But I’ll listen to what (Manoel) Nunes has to say as well.”

Le Grange has countless times waxed lyrical about Bestseller’s winning partner at his two victories, his apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam.

But with the much higher stakes in a “black type” event, he opted for experience, a commodity that does not come in any better shape than the four-time Singapore champion jockey.

“Nunes asked for the ride, so it’s always a good sign,” said Le Grange.

“He was actually keen about the horse from the early days. He rode him once but, that day, the horse missed the kick, something happened, but we’ve ironed this problem out.”

Bestseller has been on his best behaviour in the pens since, even showing decent gate speed at his last couple of starts.

Saturday’s marble one should be greeted with a certain level of confidence, but Le Grange remains cautious. While coveted in sprints around a bend, barrier No. 1 can backfire at times, especially in a capacity field of 16 like the Sprint’s.

“It’s better than 16,” said Le Grange.

“I haven’t always had much luck at the barriers, so I’ll take that as a positive.”