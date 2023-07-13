Bestseller ready to go one better

Bestseller (Bernardo Pinheiro) beating City Gold Star (Manoel Nunes) and January in the second of four trials staged at Kranji on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: STC

As if beaten by a short head by January in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) was not bad enough.

In quick succession, he lost out to Coin Toss in both the Group 2 Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) and the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m).

Who could blame his connections if they thought they were jinxed?

Well, that is racing and, to put it plain and simple, on those three occasions, there was something better than Bestseller.

But – and we all agree – the three-year-old deserves a change in fortune.

On the strength of the form he showed at the trials on Tuesday morning, that could come at his next start.

Bestseller was, yes, the best performer at the hit-outs.

Not only did he have to overcome a tardy get-away, which meant he had a wall of horses in front of him at that first turn, he also had to negotiate a path to the finish line.

Well, all that he did.

And, although he failed by a tick to break the minute-mark, his time of 1min 00.42sec earned him two thumbs up.

Here is how the second trial of the morning panned out.

Bestseller, who was fractious in the stall, lost a couple of lengths when the gates flew open.

But, knowing that he had a good horse beneath him, his rider, Bernardo Pinheiro, allowed him to settle away from the hustle and bustle up front.

That was where Pacific Delight and A Better Tomorrow were involved in a personal spat.

Putting the 600m behind him, Bestseller was parked fifth with only City Gold Star, the mount of Manoel Nunes, further adrift and opting to go wide. A furlong out and the battle began.

City Gold Star, Bestseller and January fought it out, with Bestseller eventually getting the verdict by a neck.

City Gold Star, from David Kok’s yard, lost no marks. As did Donna Logan’s January.

But, on that damp Tuesday morning, it was all about the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Bestseller.

Perhaps one of the unluckiest horses in training, the two-time winner from nine outings deserves better.

Few will begrudge him a rousing round of applause should he come through and score at his next start.

As for City Gold Star, he ran out the trip in 1:00.46. That, after almost pulling Nunes’ arms out of its sockets in the back stretch.

But, being the astute rider that we know he is, the Brazilian quickly managed to get his mount to settle.

And the way he joined Bestseller to finish off the trial would have earned him busloads of fans.

A last-start winner – that was on May 20 – City Gold Star has already repaid his purchase price of $30,000.

The bulk of his earnings came from that win in May and a second behind Cool Sixty-One on April 8.

City Gold Star is a work in progress and, in the months to come, we could see him churn out a couple more wins.

In the final trial of the morning, an aptly-named two-year-old demolished his rivals to win his hit-out by an impressive length.

Cheerful Baby was his name and cheerful he was when scoring that all-the-way win under a strong ride from Benny Woodworth.

Sent on his way from an inside chute, Cheerful Baby was a happy camper.

Taking in the scenery. he rolled along in front as if without a care in the world.

Nursed along by Woodworth, Cheerful Baby cleared the furlong mark while holding a three-length break on two other two-year-old “babies” named Super Pan Swiftly (Nunes) with Try Your Best (Pinheiro).

LIke a grandad in the line-up, six-year-old Billy Elliot – the mount of Marc Lerner – soon joined in the fray.

The fight to the line was a three-way tussle, with trainer Jerome Tan’s Cheerful Baby beating home the Mahadi Taib-trained Try Your Best.

Super Pan Swiftly, prepared by Alwin Tan, made it an all-kindergarten affair.

Cheerful Baby clocked 1:01.53 for the trip, which was an improvement on his first trial on June 28, when he ran fifth to Pacific Victory.

It is still too early to say what we are going to get from Cheerful Baby when he does go to the races.

But one thing is certain, when his connections toss him into the deep end, this baby is going to enjoy himself – like a kid in a park.