Bestseller second-best no more

Bestseller (Bernardo Pinheiro) dashing to the winning post a decisive winner in the Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,200m on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

The three-year-old series’ perennial bridesmaid reputation was starting to weigh heavily on Bestseller.

But, straight back from a freshen-up, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained galloper shed the tag with a slashing win in Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race.

Ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, his partner at the second and third legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, the son of Dream Ahead surprised a few when he did not utilise his inner gate to secure the box seat.

Halfway through the race, the $7 favourite had even shuffled back to fifth on the fence as debut winner Show All Sixty-One (Shafrizal Saleh) set a steady tempo up front.

Into the straight, Bestseller was sweating on a gap, which came when Thunder Legend (Manoel Nunes) shifted out under pressure. At the same time, Charminton (Yusoff Fadzli) was powering home down the middle.

But the Te Akau Racing runner was no match when Bestseller went through his gears, beaten into second place by 1¼ lengths.

A similar margin away, Grand Avante (Daniel Moor) grabbed third place, one length clear of Show All Sixty-One. The winning time was 1min 08.85sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

No Coin Toss or January were in the way this time.

Coin Toss is the dual-Group 2 winner of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) and Singapore Guineas (1,600m), while January claimed the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m).

Le Grange was not taking anything away from Bestseller’s nemeses, even if he wished his charge had better luck on his side.

To Patrick Shaw’s former right-hand man, it was the improved racing manners that was the main takeaway at Sunday’s win.

“I was really impressed how he took a sit and how he’s really learning how to settle,” said the South African handler.

“He’s looking around. I wouldn’t say he’s hanging, but more like gawking at the rails on the inside.

“I’d say he was a little unlucky in the 3YO series not to win one of those big races.

“But whatever future holds for this horse, wherever he’s going to go, he’s a really smart horse and I can only see him getting better season after season.”

Bestseller used to be a bit of a hothead, but with more maturity and experience, he can be set on a path towards more ground.

“There’s still a lot to come out from him. And I’m even thinking he’s going to go further,” he said.

“At one stage, he looked like he’d be only a sprinting type of horse. But now that he’s learning to settle, he’s got an amazing turn of foot.

“He had 59kg on his back, and I see the clock is 1min 08sec, that’s a serious time. So onwards and upwards for a lovely horse.

“A massive thanks to Sandy and Karen Javier. They are absolutely wonderful people to train for.

“Obviously, I have to also say thanks to Jun Almeida who manages all their horses, and the Magic Millions. From a Ready-To-Run sale, he’s done exceptionally well.”

Pinheiro, who later rang up a riding double with Sacred Judgement ($23), said he rode Bestseller like he was the best horse in the race.

“He’s a horse who just keeps improving with every single race. I’ve also been following him in the yard and in the morning as well,” said the Brazilian.

“Ricardo and his team have done an amazing job with him. I was confident because he was the best horse of the race, I got this in mind.

“We also got a good draw in No. 1. It can be tricky as well, especially when the horse is not so fast.

“He jumped good, I got out of trouble. I was able to give him a breather because I was sure that in the straight, if anything goes past, he will get past, he’s a very brave horse.

“Once the gap opened, he just passed through.”

Honest miler So Hi Class notched up an eighth success thanks also to a timely enough passage in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,800m).

The win also handed jockey Koh Teck Huat a happy return to the winner’s enclosure after he fractured his finger in a race fall from Top Show on May 27.

“Thanks to the trainer and owner to give me back the chance after coming back from injury,” said Koh.

“I was happy with the pace in the race. I was able to save his turn of foot for the last bit.

“I wasn’t too worried he took a while to find a gap as it was on the long course.”