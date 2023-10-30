Beuzelin bids Singapore adieu on Bransom

French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin waving goodbye to Kranji after his last Singapore win on Saturday.

Bransom not only maintained his perfect record with French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin after a third win from as many pairings on Saturday, but also gave him the perfect send-off.

Without fanfare, the 32-year-old has ended his five-year-long Singapore stint on a winning note aboard his pet horse.

Beuzelin flies to Australia on Tuesday, with the intention of continuing his riding career in Sydney.

With support dropping since his split-up with the powerful Michael Clements yard in 2022, the racing closure in October 2024 came as the last straw for the Barbadian-raised and English-trained jockey.

“I’ve already handed back my licence and I fly to Sydney on Tuesday,” he said.

“I haven’t got a jockey’s licence yet, but I have a meeting with the racing authorities there on Friday.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on Australian racing for a while, particularly the Sydney scene.

“When they announced Singapore racing was closing, it was a catastrophe to my career. I couldn’t stay any more, I have to think of my family’s future and my own career.

“That’s when I really started the visa paperwork for Australia, and, fortunately, it’s all come through.

“It’s a brand new start for me and my family. Zoe (wife) and Scarlett (two-month old daughter) will join me in three weeks’ time.

“I head down first to settle the stuff, look for a house and a car.”

Beuzelin bows out with a record of 103 wins since opening his account on Universal Empire (now Royal Commander) on Aug 18, 2019.

He enjoyed his best campaign in 2020, at the first Covid-affected season, with a third-placed finish on 36 winners.

The breakout season led to his first two Group wins, Countofmontecristo’s Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy (1,600m) and Bold Thruster’s Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m).

The third one came with Celavi in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) in 2021. All three Group wins were for Clements.

In the last 15 months, support had nosedived, both in terms of quantity and quality. Bransom was about the only spark towards the tail-end of his Singapore tenure.

“I’m winning my third race with this horse,” said Beuzelin. “The owner Eric Koh has always supported me in my five years here.

“It’s great that I won on this horse and for Eric at my last day here.”

Beuzelin said he stuck to the same front-running game plan that hit paydirt at the first two rides on the Brazen Beau four-year-old.

But he was still wary of the 58.5kg top impost in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,100m).

“He had the top weight, so he was entitled to get tired towards the end,” he said.

“He loves the 1,100m as he’s a horse who is quick on his feet. There is no need to hold him back.

“He was idling a little in the straight, waiting for the others, but he was game all the way to the line.”

Assistant trainer Saimee Jumaat, deputising for trainer Stephen Gray, who was in France to watch New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final – which the All Blacks narrowly lost to South Africa a few hours later – said it was fitting Beuzelin’s last hurrah came on a horse he got on really well with.

“It was good to give Louis a last win as it was his last meeting before he goes to Australia,” said the former champion jockey.

“Credit to Louis who knows the horse well. Last time, Iskandar (Rosman) didn’t know him well.

“We tried to do the right stuff by using a claimer because of the top weight, but in hindsight, he’s not a claimer horse.

“We expected him to feel the top weight, but Louis gave him a nice breather mid-race. They were able to kick away and get the rest to chase them down.”

With Bransom having won four races and $137,000 in stakes, Finnish IT professional Henrik Savia was every bit the proud part-owner at the winner’s circle.

“I have only a small share in Bransom,” he said. “I was here at his first win, but Covid-19 was annoying. I missed a few runs, but it was great I didn’t miss today’s.”

