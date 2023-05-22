Beuzelin, Wong suspended for careless riding

Winning Stride (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 6) finishing ahead of Sacred Command (Benny Woodworth, No. 4) in Saturday's Race 3. But Winning Stride was relegated to second after a successful protest by Sacred Command's trainer, Jerome Tan, for interference near the 400m. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Jockeys Louis-Philippe Beuzelin and Wong Chin Chuen have been suspended for one and two Singapore race days respectively for careless riding last Saturday.

Beuzelin pleaded guilty to allowing Popeyethesailorman to shift out approaching the 200m in Race 2 when riding his mount along.

His horse was insufficiently clear of Delilah, who was crowded and checked.

As Beuzelin has been engaged to ride on Saturday, he will miss the Kranji meeting on June 3.

Wong was handed a two-day suspension over his handling of Winning Stride in Race 3.

He has also been engaged to ride on Saturday and his suspension will cover the race meetings on June 3 and 11.

His charge was that, passing the 400m, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Sacred Command, who was checked.

An objection was lodged by Jerome Tan, the trainer of Sacred Command, who was second past the post, against Winning Stride, being declared the winner, on grounds of interference near the 400m.

After deliberation and considering all the evidence, the panel of stewards felt that the interference had affected the result and upheld the objection.

Sacred Command was promoted as the winner and Winning Stride was relegated to second.

Other stipendiary stewards’ report highlights:

Race 3

AFTERMATH (last/$58)

Jockey Mark Zahra could offer no tangible explanation for Aftermath’s performance, saying that the gelding travelled well in an advantageous position but his mount did not respond when ridden out in the straight.

He added that he had recommended to the connections that they look to bring the gelding back in distance.

Race 5

SUN PALACE (4th/$65)

An inquiry into the riding of the gelding by Iskandar Rosman will be held.

COUNTRY BOSS (1st/$351)

When questioned into the apparent improved performance, trainer Tan Kah Soon said he felt the gelding was suited by the tempo and racing on the turf.

He added that the gelding benefited from two recent trials.

His explanation was noted.

Race 6

GREEN STAR (7th/$106)

The horse bled.

LEGACY FORTUNE (4th/$92)

An inquiry into the riding of the gelding by apprentice Azhar Rasid will be held.

Race 8

INFINITE WISDOM (last/$602)

The horse bled.

Race 9

KING ARTHUR (8th/$20)

When questioned about the performance, Zahra said that it was his intention to ride the gelding forward.

But, after being slightly slow to begin, he had to settle further back than anticipated.

He added that his mount suffered minor interference near the 700m.

But, when clear in the straight, the gelding responded initially before weakening under the big weight over the concluding stages.

Race 10

MONGOL WARRIOR (pulled up/$64)

After becoming concerned with the gelding’s action, Wong eased his mount out of the race from the 500m.

A vet exam revealed that the horse returned having bled.

Race 11

STREET OF DREAMS (9th/$32)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Ronnie Stewart said that his mount travelled well in an advantageous position in the early stages.

But, when asked in the straight, the gelding did not respond.

The vet reported that the horse returned lame off-fore and exhibited signs of respiratory distress.

MINISTER (did not finish/$441)

When questioned, Beuzelin said that, after beginning well, his mount refused to stretch out shortly after and took no part in the race.

The horse has been stood down from racing for three months and has to pass two consecutive starting stall tests.