Beuzelin's shot at making it great again

French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin feels he has been given a new lease of life with the booking on Queen Elizabeth II Cup leading hope Hongkong Great on Saturday.

The first hint of a new link-up between Hongkong Great and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin surfaced at the gelding’s last barrier trial on Oct 4.

The main talking point was the easy win which would no doubt install Ricardo Le Grange’s impressive Chilean-bred, last-start winner as the likely favourite in this Saturday’s $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m).

But the subplot was also about the pilot in the saddle, as it was Danny Beasley who last rode Hongkong Great at his maiden Kranji win.

The rider holding the reins in the crucial last trial is nine times out of 10 the one who gets the plum job.

It transpired that Beasley had jumped off in favour of QEII Cup title holder Hard Too Think instead.

When the hot seat on the top pick suddenly becomes vacant, there is usually a long queue beating a path to the stable door.

But this time round, most of the top guns had already been hired.

The stars have finally aligned for Beuzelin. It was actually manna from heaven for a jockey who is this season languishing in mid-table territory after two top 10 finishes at his second and third seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Furthermore, the French jockey is fifth or sixth down the pecking order for Le Grange’s go-to hoops.

Having not visited the winner’s circle in nearly three months – Greatham Girl, only his 10th 2022 winner, on July 24 – a first Group 1 accolade at Kranji would be the salvation he so badly needs.

“The opportunity to ride Hongkong Great came up after Danny went for Hard Too Think. As I didn’t have a ride in the QEII Cup, I gently proposed my services to Ricardo,” said Beuzelin.

“He told me he’d get back, and then confirmed me for the ride.

“That ride came out of the blue, but even though I’ve won only three races for Ricardo, twice on Leatherhead and once on Zoffspeed, things have always worked well with him even if they were usually fourth or fifth chances.

“Regardless, I always got the best out of them. I always strive to strengthenour relationship and show my will to do well.

“I give his horses every chance, like Tony’s Love recently. Though second, I rode him to perfection.

“I’d like to believe Ricardo was happy with what he saw for him to give me the Hongkong Great ride.”

Beuzelin himself was definitely happy with his only test drive atop the three-time Chilean Group 1 winner (1,600m to 2,000m).

“I have only ridden him in a barrier trial as Ricardo prefers to have his track rider gallop him, as he knows him inside out,” he said.

“He gave me a very good feel in the trial. He was spot-on, both in the barriers and during the gallop, I know the horse better now.

“I’m not worried about his qualities, even if the only question mark is whether he is as able on grass. I think there is no reason why he won’t run as well on it.

“He won his Group 1 races on grass, and his sire Lookin At Lucky was also a winner on turf.

“The distances (1,200m) he ran earlier on turf here were much too short. They were only prep runs.”

Beuzelin sees Saturday’s mission as the ride that could make his season “great” again.

After a decent start, things went pear-shaped, leading to a parting of ways with Michael Clements.

“It was my decision to leave. I lost so many rides, like Big Hearted and Bold Thruster ,” he said.

“The last straw was Alqantur, a few weeks before my wedding.

“In hindsight, I should have left long ago. But it has taught me a good lesson.

“I’ve realised we can’t put all our eggs in one basket. Coming out on my own is the best thing that has ever happened to me here.

“Losing a yard is universal in racing, but I’ve never given up.

“I knew it would take a while to make my name again, but I had to persevere and show my intentions.

“Since my transition to freelance jockey, trainers h ave seen I’m a dynamic person and I never quit. They support me more now that they know I’m available for rides.

“I’ve always had good relationships with most of the trainers, but I had to keep working hard in order to maintain them.”