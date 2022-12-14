Beyond Koh's wildest dreams

Jockey Koh Teck Huat enjoying his win on the Jason Ong-trained So Hi Class, whom he names as the best horse he has ridden in 2022.

When told the 2022 season tally of 22 winners was his all-time best, jockey Koh Teck Huat’s unassuming reply was: “Yes, I’ve beaten my previous personal best of 21 winners in 2011. It’s great.”

In case you are wondering, the Yishun resident is not exactly a number cruncher who pores over past statistics for bedside reading material.

Neither does he make it his mantra in life to outdo himself at all costs.

It is just that, in his 14-year riding career, the Kranji-trained hoop has been closer to single figure scores than at that one red-letter season in 2011, when he was still a 3kg claimer to his then master, the late nine-time Singapore champion trainer Laurie Laxon.

Quite understandably, that score became seared into his memory as the benchmark.

With the hauls unfortunately heading south since, the diminutive jockey was almost resigned to a less than enviable fate of battling for survival (and relicensing) year in, year out.

Covid-19 compounded matters further in 2020 and 2021, albeit everybody was in the same boat. Racing shut down for three months and the new fixtures were halved in the wake of that cataclysm.

But out of nothing, Koh has turned the 2022 season into his watershed year.

It was not just a passing “TH Koh” fad either. He knocked in winners (often in doubles, six, and one treble) almost every month, bar February, May and September.

The Singaporean, who still cuts a boyish look at 39, could not quite put a finger on the hugely successful campaign.

To him, he still rides the same way, even adding in jest he had not become the next Joao Moreira. Maybe Koh has no such lofty aspirations but what mattered to him was, when the wheel of fortune came spinning his way, he jumped onto the right horse.

“I can’t really explain the good year I had, except that I’ve had very good support,” said the media-shy jockey.

“Jason Ong was my main supporter but other trainers like Alwin Tan, Jerome Tan and Leslie Khoo have also given me rides.

“It helps that they put me on good horses. I’ve got the chance they also keep me on.

“I get to know the horses better, I ride them all the time in trackwork. I don’t think I’ve improved a lot but when they win, it gives me more confidence.”

Like some locals, Koh has ridden on a crest of wave. Some said it was a flux of mounts created by the huge gap left in the riding ranks because of the exodus of expatriate jockeys at the height of Covid-19.

But Koh did not really see it that way.

“Covid-19 was not really a blessing in disguise, at least not to me. I just struggled like everybody else but the support came from my own contacts, pandemic or no pandemic,” he said.

“I just focused on my horses and the support I got and made sure I worked hard for it.”

Winners like Tigarous, Atlantean or Per Incrown might never set Kranji on fire but they all told Koh he must have been doing something right when he walked them back to the winner’s circle with that understated smile of his.

The one that clocked the most visits to that hallowed place at Kranji was The Wild Prince, with all four wins from the Rip Van Winkle five-year-old coming at Class 5 level.

But Koh’s favourite horse is So Hi Class, a much classier sort, even if he scored only once on the Irish-bred by Dark Angel.

“So Hi Class is the best horse I rode this year. He is very genuine, he ran a very nice sixth in the Gold Cup,” said Koh, a winner of 128 races since he opened his account with the Laxon-trained Royal Palm on April 11, 2009.

“It was a bit difficult to get a win from The Wild Prince at first. But as we got to know him better, he got more confidence.

“He is a front runner. He runs better when he dictates terms. Besides, all his four wins this year came by leading.”

Koh is currently holidaying in Taiwan for a well-earned break with his wife Jojo Tay, a self-made entrepreneur. Racing has taken a back seat for 11 days (he returns on Dec 20) but Koh is aware he cannot afford to rest on his laurels.

“It’s a nice break. Taiwan is a very beautiful country and I’m enjoying the great food – so, I can let go a bit,” said Koh, a natural lightweight who walks around at 51kg.

“But it’ll be back to hard work once I come back. I haven’t set any goals for 2023, I just want to maintain the same standards.”