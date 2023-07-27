Big Battle is brewing

It is shaping up to be a good Class 3 race over the short and sharp 1,000m.

Sure, all eyes will be on that impressive last-start winner, Akhtar. And why not?

The Jason Ong-trained runner blitzed his rivals in that 1,100m race on July 15.

When he opened up at the furlong mark, the rest were left chasing his shadow.

Well that was then. Now is now and while he is still in great form, it is a step-up from Class 4 to Class 3 and the competition he faces on Sunday could be more menacing.

Just to name a couple, there is Red Ocean from Shane Baertschiger’s yard, and the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Gold Ten Sixty-One.

Akhtar could have his work cut out, especially on the strength of the Wednesday morning gallops from the two mentioned runners.

Red Ocean had front-running jockey Mohd Zaki on the reins when he disposed of the 600m in a swift 37.7sec.

In the same vein, Gold Ten Sixty-One also looked on top of his game when running the trip in 39.4sec.

Granted, with his load of 59kg, Red Ocean will be giving weight to all of his rivals – especially to Akhtar who gets in with just 53.5kg.

But the Ocean Park five-year-old has won with 58kg and 57kg. So, he should be fine.

On top of that, the drop to Class 3 will be a welcomed respite.

Red Ocean’s last start, when third to General Command, was in a Class 2 affair. And, just prior to that, when running fourth to Sky Eye, that was in Class 1.

As for Fitzsimmons’ classy runner, Gold Ten Sixty-One, we know he is good. Some will say “very good” – and they would be right.

But, the grey will be wary of Red Ocean.

After all, it was not too long ago – on July 21 – that he was beaten rather convincingly by Red Ocean in a trial over the 1,000m.

True, Gold Ten Sixty-One was not pushed to the limits in that hit-out. But neither was Red Ocean who, under Matthew Kellady, took the trial on his own terms.

But, Gold Ten Sixty-One is a tough cookie who could steal the contest with an early breakaway.

The AJ’s Stable, owners of Gold Ten Sixty-One, could come away from the meeting with a double.

That is, of course, if King Of Sixty-One comes home ahead of the rest in a very competitive $50,000 Class 4 race (1,800m).

Still searching for his first win, after playing bridesmaid on three occasions, King Of Sixty-One was another who impressed with a good gallop on the training track. He came home in 39.4sec.

If there is a query, it is the race distance. His three second-placed finishes were all over the mile.

In those races, he attempted to make all the running. Three times he fell short.

If you need more assurance, while racing as Moe Sedway in Ireland, he did run third in a 1,910m race. But the 1,800m is just one of his worries.

Come Sunday, he will have to cope with two other stumbling blocks in the form of Nimbus Cloud and Star Express.

Both worked well on Wednesday. In separate gallops, Krisna Thangamani brought Nimbus Cloud home in 37sec while Simon Kok was in the saddle when Star Express did the same trip in 39.9sec.

An Irish-bred just like King Of Sixty-One, Nimbus Cloud has won one from seven. That was over the 1,700m on the Polytrack.

He, too, will be tested over the added 100m.

As for Star Express, we know he can manage the distance. He won his last start over the very demanding 2,000m.

While the upgrade to Class 4 is a query, the 51.5kg will be like a feather on his back and may well tip the scales in his favour.