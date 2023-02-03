Big Burn could prove too hot for Grade 3 rivals

Race 1 (1,160m)

(7) EDWARD RYE lacked support on debut but gave plenty of cheek to finish a narrow second over 1,160m. He will know more about it from now on and should go one better.

Stablemate (8) ELUSIVE JUSTICE found support on debut but never recovered from a bad start. The gelding can be given another chance.

(1) BLACK EGRET was not far back in all three starts at Kenilworth and could enjoy a change in scenery.

(3) FULL GO, who finished third in his last two starts, could pick up another cheque.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(5) ARUMUGAM was tried over the marathon distance in his last two starts and showed his true potential, winning both with ease. He again will shoulder the same 52kg weight.

He finished two lengths in front of (4) MARCHINGONTOGETHER, who now gets 2kg.

Marchingontogether was also beaten a head by (3) ZEUS on another occasion and also receives 2kg. Should make presence felt.

(1) SHANGANI last raced when winning the Gold Cup at the end of July, 2022, and races in his new yard. If ready, he will make them gallop.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(2) GOOD QUEEN BESS comes off a break and could win fresh in an open race.

(4) ESQUEVELLE is running well and should not be far behind.

(7) CIAN THE CONQUEROR and (8) MUNCHKIN renew rivalry. Cannot ignore either.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) BIG BURN will be a hot favourite to capture the Grade 3 World Sports Betting Tommy Hotspur Stakes. Bang in form, the mare should complete a hat-trick.

(5) KARANGETANG, who is a year younger, receives 1.5kg and could be a threat.

Stablemate (4) BON VIVANT did well with blinkers and should make a race of it.

(12) FAR AWAY WINTER pulled up fatigued last time. Can challenge with the run under his belt.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) GIMME A SHOT won her last two starts convincingly and looks set to complete a hat-trick by taking the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas. It is obvious that the filly has matured, but she faces a threat or two.

(7) EMIRATE GINA is bang in form and looking for four wins in succession.

(6) ORARARI GOLD, (5) BLESS MY STARS and (9) TIPSY TARRAGON can fill the minor placings.

Race 6 (1,600m)

The World Sports Betting Gauteng Guineas (Grade 2) should see another top finish among (1) SHOEMAKER, (2) EAST COAST and (3) ROYAL VICTORY. Whoever gets into a good position could take it.

(4) MONEY HEIST can stay out of trouble from wide gate. Chance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) WOKONDA finished three lengths clear of (10) PRINCESS PHILIPPA (3kg better) and 3¼ lengths ahead of (5) ETERNITY RING (3.5kg better). Can go close.

(4) BUREAU DES LEGENDE beat (1) EMERALD PRINCESS by 1¼ lengths and is 1kg worse off. They are also in the running.