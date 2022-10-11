Big Hearted hit-out

Big Hearted (No. 2) could be the best of trainer Michael Clements’ quartet in Saturday’s Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m at Kranji. Clements also has Top Knight, Prosperous Return and Tangible in the $300,000 race.

With the Queen Elizabeth II Cup looming ever so close, most candidates for the Group 1 race were up and about on the training track at Kranji on Tuesday morning, strutting their stuff.

Among others, we saw Mr Malek, Sacred Croix, Hard Too Think and Big Hearted, who ran out the 600m trip impressively in 38.4sec on the Polytrack.

With four contenders, trainer Michael Clements is well represented in the $300,000 feature and Big Hearted could be his flag bearer.

Owned by the powerful Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, which will have Top Knight racing in its first set of racing silks, Big Hearted’s last two runs are best swept under the carpet.

He plodded home last in a 1,600m race on Sept 24 and, before that, he was seventh of 16 in a Class 1 affair over the same trip.

Forget those runs. Big Hearted is better than that.

Remember, it was in 2020 that he raised a huge cheer when lifting the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

He will not be bothered by the QEII 1,800m trip. Indeed, it looks right up his alley.

Remember, he also finished second to Hard Too Think in the 2021 Singapore Derby over 1,800m.

On paper, it looks a wide-open 2022 edition of the QEII Cup race, but Big Hearted will play a leading role. Clements also has Prosperous Return and Tangible. The duo and Top Knight galloped on Monday.

What about Hard Too Think?

Well, he had Danny Beasley on the reins when running the 600m in 41.5sec.

Another tried-and-tested galloper, he will carry the hopes of trainer Stephen Gray and, in a big race like the one coming up, ignore him at your own risk.

Hard Too Think is a dour sort.

It was in the 2021 QEII race that Hard Too Think ran his heart out, beating that classy import, Katak, by half a length.

Incidentally, that was the last time Hard Too Think saluted.

However, it was a month after that QEII victory that he ran second to the brilliant Lim’s Lightning in the Singapore Gold Cup.

Hard Too Think is always a force to be reckoned with in the big races and he will be a factor on Saturday.

What about Senor Don?

He, too, worked diligently, running the trip in 38.3sec.

He is gunning for four wins in a row and he has a genuine chance of getting that “quartet” of victories.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, who also saddles the likely favourite Hongkong Great, Senor Don has yet to reach his full potential.

But he is getting there.

The trip may be a query, but not the grass track although he seems better on the Polytrack.

Three of his five wins (four over 1,600m and one over 1,200m) have been on this surface.

An out-and-out leader, he might find the 1,800m a tad too long. But it would be suicidal to leave him out of your Cup calculations.

Then there is Mr Malek.

He had Marc Lerner in the saddle when sent out for his spot of work and he would have received some nods of approval from those at trackside when running the 600m in a fluent 39.2sec.

Owned by Oscar Racing Stable, Mr Malek has been a regular money-spinner for his connections. He has already cashed in more than $700,000.

A six-year-old by Swiss Ace, his last win was in the 2021 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m.

That day, Mr Malek came off the pace to mow down the opposition which included the likes of Big Hearted and Senor Don.

He will easily see out the additional 200m.

Tuesday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

QUEEN ELIZABETH II CUP

GROUP 1 – 1,800M

Mr Malek (M. Lerner) 39.2.

Sacred Croix H (C.C. Wong) 39.4.

Hard Too Think H (D. Beasley) 41.5.

Senor Don H 38.3. Big Hearted H 38.4. Relentless H 39. So Hi Class H (N. Zyrul) 40.1. Trumpy H 40.

Circuit Mission H (B. Woodworth) 39.9.

MONDAY: Top Knight 38.4. Prosperous Return H 43/35

Tangible 38.6.

CLASS 3 – 1,800M

In All His Glory H 40.2. Mr Black Back H (V. Duric) 39.2. Luck Of Master (K. A’Isisuhairi) 37.7.

Cheval Blanc (L. Beuzelin) 42.8.

Hardcore H (M. Kellady) 38.1.

CLASS 3 – 1,800M

Melody Fair canter/40.8.

Centurion (S. Shafrizal) barrier/36.2. Lion Spirit 37.4.

Free Fallin’ 38.1. Laksana (Wong) 39.7.

MONDAY: Global Kid 42/35

Real Success H (M. Ibrahim)

CLASS 4 (1) – 1,400M

Ironchamp H 39.4. Trident H

(J. Bayliss) 43.7. Kermajack 36.4.

Sun Power 37.5. Lankaran H

(M. Ibrahim) 37.7. No More Delay H (T.H. Koh) 39.9. Zygarde (A’Isisuhairi) canter/40.5.

Graviton (W.H. Kok) 39.3.

CLASS 4 (2) – 1,400M

Lim’s Craft (M. Nunes) 40.1.

Flashfast H (Bayliss) 38.6.

Last Samurai H (Beuzelin) 35.5.

Malibu Beach H 38.2.

Red Dragon (A’Isisuhairi) 41.3.

MONDAY: Pacific Star H 38.6.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Brutus (P.H. Seow) 41.2.

Mini Force X (Kellady) 40.1. Aftermath H (S. Jamil) 41.3. Congaree canter/44.5.

Galaxy Star H (Kellady) 37.1. Jungle King H (Woodworth) 36.6. Billy Elliot 41.4. Champagne Finale (A’Isisuhairi) 39.6.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,400M

Fireworks 39.4. Russian Twist (Duric) 40.3. Song Of Nature (A’Isisuhairi) 40. St Alwyn 38.2.

Just Because H 37.1.

Absolvido (Kok) barrier/36.4.

Top Field (Wong) canter/39.4. Legacy Reign H (Nunes) 37.8.

Runminderbinderrun (Bayliss) 41.1. Sun Palace 42.4.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,400M

Exceed Natural (Kok) 37.4.

Auspicious Day 38.6.

Super Talent canter/44.4. Easylights 37.2. Grandpa Mick Mac 39.4. Happy Heart 38.4.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Dimesso 37.2. Griffin (I. Saifudin) 37.7. Tax Free (T. Rehaizat) 36.6.

The Wild Prince (Zyrul) 45.1.

Infinite Wisdom (Woodworth) 42.1.

Whiz Fizz (Bayliss) 39.5.

Beat The Light (Lerner) 39.6. What You Like (Zyrul) 44.9.

Wild Bee 37.8.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Grand Fighter 38.4. Qaraat (Saifudin) 41. City Gate 37.6.

Silent Force (Kok) 40.2. \Atlantean (Koh) 37.1. Burgundy Lad 38.7. Fight To Victory (Zyrul) 45.8.

NOVICE – 1,200M

Dixit Dominus 44. Deception (Kok) 41.2. AJ Golden Sixtyone (Saifudin) 40.3. Ejaz H 38.3.