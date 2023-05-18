Big races right up Stewart’s Street

Ronnie Stewart returning to scales at his first winning association with Street Of Dreams in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,400m) on Feb 12. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Ronnie Stewart knows what it takes to beat Lim’s Kosciuszko.

The Australian was the jockey who brought Daniel Meagher’s then-rising star’s winning streak of eight-from-eight to a screeching halt in April 2022.

Gold Star was the giant killer, but that would turn out to be his only claim to fame. At his next seven starts, his star dimmed.

He has never reclaimed Lim’s Kosciuszko’s scalp, let alone won again. In two rematches, Lim’s Kosciuszko exacted revenge by an aggregate margin of 20 lengths.

That one-off upset was all due to timing. Lim’s Kosciuszko was not quite the finished article then.

Two more defeats followed, but the son of Kermadec put that nadir behind. He has been on a second upward spiral since, notching up five wins in a row, including three at Group 1 level.

A fourth such feather to his bulging cap looks all his to lose in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on Saturday, but Stewart has other ideas.

Taking on the reigning Singapore Horse of the Year is a hulking task, but underneath him this time is a much better horse than Gold Star – Street Of Dreams.

Joe Singh’s four-year-old son of Dundeel is in the same serial-winner mould as Lim’s Kosciuszko – a picket fence of six wins in a row.

But they initially came in inferior grade, and with no weight on his back at the last two runs in Kranji Stakes A company.

To Stewart, who replaced Manoel Nunes (ends up on the less-hyped Cyclone) by a series of “sliding doors” moments at those last two starts (latest on March 4), the Steven Burridge-trained galloper is still the underdog.

Hence, he will not be leaving home without the Gold Star template on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say I have a strategy. But I’ll look for something similar to what I did on Gold Star,” he said.

“There are some differences, though. Like there’ll be so much more speed, and I think I may be one extra length further back.

“Four or five will go forward. If I were Lim’s Kosciuszko and looking for an uninterrupted run, I would get in behind those four or five.

“Just on his draw (three), my horse is better ridden off the pace and chasing. He can’t be too close, he’s not as impressive when he is too close.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko will be in front of me. If I can find his back after 300m, I’ll be happy – and hopefully, he can take me all the way.”

It sounds like child’s play, but algorithms in a race are so interwoven that jockeys often have up to Plan Z tucked away under their skullcaps.

Besides not knowing for certain if Street Of Dreams can hold his own against the big boys, Stewart has other variables to worry about – like race fitness.

“It’s a big question mark, but he can measure up,” said Stewart.

“He had a few niggling issues (viral infection) that made him miss the EW Barker Trophy (April 23).

“But credit to Steve for getting him back to that level in time for the Kranji Mile. I’ve been riding him since, and he has continued to improve.

“I was quite happy with his first trial. We gave him an easy time without killing him.

“He ran second to Katak at the second trial. It was a nice hit-out.

“I rode him at his last gallop on Monday. He has definitely improved since his last run, the trial has topped him off nicely.

“It’s still possible that he’s short of one run or two. But Steve has done a good job getting him to this race, back to where he was.”

Stewart would also love to turn back a clock of his own.

The 39-year-old garnered plenty of silverware from his Kranji forays between 2005 and 2011. But his three Singapore Gold Cups (2008, 2009 and 2011) with El Dorado and Singapore Four-Year-Old Triple Crown with Jolie’s Shinju (2009) have gathered a bit of dust.

“It’s been a very long time. I think this is my best chance at winning a Group race here again,” said Stewart, who returned to Kranji in 2022.

“Then again, we still need to beat Lim’s Kosciuszko. But he’s not the only horse to beat.

“Katak will be a danger. Street Of Dreams beat Hongkong Great by a ½-length at his last start.

“In all fairness, there was water on the track that day, he got through it okay. But he’s much better on top of the ground – I would prefer it if it doesn’t rain on that day.”