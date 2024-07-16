Big Union looks good as he shoots for hat-trick

Bernardo Pinheiro steering Big Union to an easy victory in a Restricted Maiden 1,100m race on the Polytrack on June 9. The three-year-old son of Zoustar will take on a Class 4 field in a 1,400m turf race on Juy 21.

The last time we saw Big Union in action, he was involved in a dogfight with Pacific Master in a Class 4 1,200m contest on June 22.

The pair battled it out to the finish, locked together like Siamese twins.

A print of the finish had to be called and, after much scrutiny, Big Union got the verdict by a nose.

It was close but it was thoroughly deserving, as he did not have the smoothest of passages during the race.

Indeed, for most of the trip on the Polytrack, he had to race wide and without cover.

Yet, he prevailed and it tells us that Big Union has got to be something special.

That win was his second in succession. On June 9, he had pulverisedhisRestricted Maiden rivals,winning that 1,100m sprint on the Polytrack by almost four lengths.

It was his third race start and trainer Jerome Tan would have been mighty pleased with the three-year-old galloper’s performance.

Big Union will be having his fifth outing on July 21 and, as part of his preparation, Tan sent hischarge out for a training gallop on July 16.

With Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro in the saddle, the son of Zoustar was in his element, clocking a cool 41.8sec for the 600m – and that, after being put through some strong cantering.

Tan would have been pleased. So, too, Pinheiro, who steered him to those two victories.

After all, Big Union seems to be getting better with every race.

An expensive purchase at the yearling sales, where he went under the hammer for close to $500,000, he had one unplaced run on the Sunshine Coast beforebeing flown to Singapore on July 31, 2023.

The rest, as they say, is history.

After two trials, and with him winning one, Tan sent him to the races. It wasa Class 4 1,200m contest on May 12 and Big Union, under Vitor Espindola, made the board when finishing fourth to Groovy on Poly.

He was slow into stride and slightly worse than midfield for most of the way, before making good progress in the run home.

He stepped out again on May 25 and, under Ryan Curatolo, finished a close second to Per Incrown in a Class 4 1,200m contest after racing wide throughout.

By then, word was out that Big Union was something special and racegoers backed him down to $8 at his next start on June 9.

Well, their money was in safe hands. Pinheiro was on a winner right from the time the field straightened for the run home and, when they crossed the finish line, he had put 3 3/4 lengths on his nearest rival.

Big Union will be shooting for a hat-trick of wins on Derby Day (July21) and, in his current form, Tan and the Cat Racing Stable could be looking at another photo-takingsession in the winner’s enclosure.

It will be Big Union’s first test over 1,400m on turf and over the long course, which will give him enough real estate to rev his engine in the straight against Class 4 opposition.

Another who should have a big say on the day could be Per Incrown. He, too, worked well on July 16. With Jerlyn Seow on the reins, Per Incrown ran out the 600m in a swift 36.4.

From Jason Ong’s yard, Per Incrown has been winless in his last four races but he is running into a rich vein of form and could make his presence felt in the Class 4 Division 2 sprint over 1,200m on turf.

Incidentally, the Per Incanto gelding’s last win was on May 25 and the horse he beat by a neck was Big Union.

A veteran with 60 race starts under his girth, this nine-time winner has not shown any signs of stopping – or slowing down.

There is still loads of racing in thoseeight-year-old legs of his and, come July 21, they could carry him to a 10th win.

Keep an eye on Outfit as well.

Another galloper from Ong’s yard, he worked well under Bruno Queiroz, running the 600m in a flashy 39.

A five-year-old who races in the colours of the bang-in-form Happy Baby Stable, Outfit chalked up his fourth win three starts back on June 9.

That day, when ridden by Daniel Moor, he went under the radar and, when the dust had settled, he had beaten the $13 favourite Vgor by 1 3/4 lengths.

For those who backed the Turn Me Loose gelding in the Class 5 1,200m race on Poly, the reward was a thumping$102 win payout.

Forget that last-start seventh to Windfall. That was on July 7 and, in his defence, he was checked and bumped during the running.

Outfit is still in Class 5. That is his comfort zone. That is where he does his best racing and, on the strengthof his workout, he is worth plenty of thought when he steps out on July 21 to take on a Class 5 Div 2 1,200m field on turf.

brian@sph.com.sg