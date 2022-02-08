Bingo Bingo, Moor's first winner in HK

Jockey Daniel Moor and trainer Danny Shum doing the fist pump after Bingo Bingo gave the Australian rider his first Hong Kong winner on Sunday.

HONG KONG • Former Kranji-based jockey Daniel Moor did not have to wait long to savour his first winner in Hong Kong.

The Australian broke through on Bingo Bingo at Happy Valley on Sunday, his third day of riding in the former British colony.

It was his 18th ride, after his debut the previous Sunday. Overall, he has ridden in 21 races.

He came close to scoring on his second day on Thursday, when runner-up on Sparky Star, the first of his nine mounts.

He was unplaced in all four rides on his first day.

Moor’s first winner was the middle leg of a treble for trainer Danny Shum, who also won with Lightning Storm and Graceful Heart.

Moor parked Bingo Bingo, a 15-1 shot, third in the second section of the Class 4 Wai Yip Handicap over 1,200m, before overhauling the 2.2 favourite Awesome Treasure (Zac Purton) by half a length.

“He was my best ride today. We had a beautiful run in transit and there was good speed. We were able to stalk Zac at every point we could and we probably had an easier run,” said Moor.

“It hasn’t been all easy, but I feel it’s an opportunity.

“Not everyone gets a licence to ride in Hong Kong and for me to go through small, minor hurdles and inconveniences to ride here is well and truly worth it.

“It’s obviously very difficult to secure good rides when we’ve got the star riders riding as well as they are.

“Hopefully, from today, we can roll on.

“I’m riding quite light and I’m picking it up quickly, so hopefully onwards and upwards.”

Trainer John Size also enjoyed a treble on Sunday with Dr Winning, Toronado Phantom and Zone D.

Jockey Karis Teetan rode Dr Winning and Zone D, while Purton was aboard Toronado Phantom, the fourth leg of his five-timer.

Francis Lui, the trainer of Hong Kong superstar Golden Sixty, notched a double with High Rise Soldier and Gallant Waking.

The latter came from last to win the first section of the Class 4 Wai Yip Handicap over 1,200m under jockey Vincent Ho.

Trained in Sydney by Bjorn Baker and the winner of two Rosehill trials when named Caiola, Gallant Waking defied market expectation, much to Lui’s delight.

“He surprised me a bit. He won two trials in Australia. When he came here, he didn’t show a lot in trackwork, so I sent him to Conghua and his trial up there wasn’t that good,” said Lui.

“I brought him back to Sha Tin and he trialled much better at Happy Valley.”

On Golden Sixty, Lui said he will trial his champion tomorrow, before deciding whether to proceed to either the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup over 1,400m on Feb 20 or the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin on the same day. - HKJC