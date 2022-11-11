Blaze Warrior ready for war

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Superb Capitalist has impressed in his trials under apprentice Angus Chung. The use of his 10lb (4.54kg) claim is key. The inside gate will also ensure he gets the lead.

8 Strongest Boy has shown a bit of early speed and a clean run late should see him make his presence felt first-up.

2 Happy Won has the runs on the board. Keep safe.

13 Young Sparkle is consistent and has a good draw.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

10 Fortune Patrol, who was very unlucky last time, is the one to beat with a handy weight in this grade over this trip.

8 Sky Gem is racing well and will get every chance from an inside draw.

6 Superb Daddy is closing in on another win. He was also unlucky last time.

1 Star Of Glory should hit the front and remain there for a while.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 General Ace’s wide draw is against him but chances are he can take advantage of sitting off an expected speed battle.

8 Golden Bull has looked well in his trackwork and trials. A strong push with Zac Purton retaining the ride after doing a stack of work with the horse.

6 Fast Buck comes from the right stable. Keep safe.

5 Dragon’s Luck should roll forward and take his shot.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

12 Luck Star is showing that he is better on dirt. He is the one to beat with a likely suitable hot tempo.

1 Skyey Supreme is a threat in Class 4. He does his best racing in this grade and is expected to get every chance in front.

10 Green Laser is gradually getting there. Keep safe.

6 Righteous Doctrine gets his chance again and can score.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

2 Speedy Mouse has produced a pair of tidy trials on the turf and perhaps racing down the straight is best for him.

5 Flying Dragon is doing well this term. However, he just cannot quite seem to get his nose in front when it counts. Saturday could be his day.

12 Wonderful Unicorn is making his Hong Kong debut. He has done more than enough to warrant consideration.

8 Pleasant Endeavor is a last-start winner. Winning form is good form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

11 Master Of Luck had a few hard-luck stories from his last run. He is progressing well for a lightly raced prospect and any more improvement suggests he can score.

Marado did well in the same race but also did not have much luck. He, too, can be expected to do better.

3 Flying Mojito has a touch of talent and can continue his progression. Each-way chance.

6 Speed Fay Fay is next best on his last-start third.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

5 Blaze Warrior stands out for trainer John Size and jockey Alexis Badel. He is returning first-up after several tidy trials under the French rider. He has proven fresh in the past and the draw should give him every opportunity.

4 Fantastic Treasure is back to suitable Class 1 company. From a good draw, he can be expected to secure a sweet run.

2 Cheerful Days has won third-up before. He has the class and will improve stepping back in grade.

3 The Golden Scenery can test this group.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 Bear Slam knows what the dirt is all about and he is favoured to score first-up. His best can see him win despite the wide draw.

6 True Legend did well to stick on for third last time. He should find the front again and could take a bit of running down.

2 Super Dynamite catches the eye following a sound first-up effort.

1 Maximus did well first-up. He looks ready to pick up from where he left off.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

13 Enchanting Ibis is in superb form, narrowly missing in his last start in this grade over the course and distance. He should be better for the run and can win.

2 Bundle Of Charm has two wins from five starts. He warrants consideration with the booking of Purton and Gate 4 will ensure he gets every possible chance.

9 Phoenix Light can improve second-up. A talent, he is worth each-way support.

4 Lucky Eight, a winner of his first two starts, is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 Voyage Bubble was enormous when winning his last start near the end of last season. Holding form, he has the gate speed to offset his wide gate.

5 Excellent Daddy can improve switching back to turf. He is racing better than his past two outings would indicate.

12 Sweet Encounter has two wins from two starts. While talented, he is up in grade, which is a minor setback.

2 Beauty Charge has claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club