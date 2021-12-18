Blaze Warrior too hot to handle

Blaze Warrior is a superb talent looking for his fifth win in just six starts in Race 8 at Sha Tin today. He scored with ease in his last start in the same grade and is capable of repeating that effort.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 Joyful Genius clearly has his fair share of ability. He has done well and the step-back in distance appears suitable.

5 Vamos has caught the eye in the lead-up to his first outing. Expect a bold showing.

6 Wonderful Horse is open to further improvement. He pairs with Joao Moreira which looks a plus.

10 Namjong Cortez has claims from the inside gate. Do not discount.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Amazement appears to be coming to hand nicely. Expect improvement in his switch back to the turf.

4 Sunny And Gold is ready to win. He is doing everything right, except win. Moreira hops up and he bears close watching.

10 All The Way is worth each-way. Derek Leung should get the best out of him.

7 Speedy Dragon has drawn well and warrants consideration.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

4 Wah May Luck is racing very well and further improvement is expected. He can score.

1 Daily Charm is due another win. The dip back to Class 5 is a plus, so is the booking of last Sunday’s Longines Hong Kong Mile-winning Vincent Ho.

12 Figures Two has the ability but is not quite piecing it all together. Moreira takes the reins after partnering the galloper in a recent trial.

14 Righteous Win slots in light and should not be too far away.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Whizz Kid is closing in on a first win. But he has drawn poorly. If he can cross in early, he will take a power of running down.

6 Steel Win can bounce back to the form that saw him capture consecutive wins. He should be able to save ground from Gate 1 to ensure a strong finish.

4 Everyone’s Victory is racing well. He is after back-to-back wins.

1 Trader should roll forward from Gate 2. He will make his own luck close to the speed.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

10 Happy Daily clearly has some talent. A first win is nearing and the engagement of the in-form Karis Teetan commands respect.

11 Island Surprise was not too bad coming from the rear last time. It looks like he is taking the necessary steps forward.

2 Good Buddy is after a hat-trick of wins. Gate 12 makes things tricky, but he is firing on all cylinders.

14 Young Victory is consistent. He gets a handy pull in the weights.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Magic Supreme should get the perfect run from Gate 1 under Ruan Maia. He won well two starts ago and is expected to bounce back.

4 Harmony Spirit is close to a first win. He bears close watching with Moreira’s booking.

11 Mega Heart is competitive. He is getting on in age but he is refusing to let his form slip.

5 Elon can finish strongly to put in his claims.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

8 Right As Rain might be worth a chance for value. He closed in nicely last time, clocking sub-23 seconds for the final 400m. With clear running, he could have easily finished much closer.

9 Darci Joy is a talent. He relishes every inch of the mile and it would not surprise to see him bounce back to winning ways.

1 Oscar Glory is holding his condition. He rarely runs poorly.

11 Leading Fortune is no stranger to turning his form around. Expect a strong showing from Gate 4.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 Blaze Warrior is a superb talent looking for his fifth win in just six starts. He scored with ease last start in this grade. A repeat of that effort would not surprise.

14 The Golden Scenery gets in light. The form around him is top-notch.

10 Ima Single Man has a powerful finish when required. Gate 2 will afford him every opportunity.

3 Highland Fortune regularly defies expectations. Expect the same again.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 Seasons Bliss is after a hat-trick of wins. He is beginning to realise his early hype and his most recent wins suggest that he is not about to slow down.

2 Five Elements clearly has ability. He has tailed off since his debut but a return to that level would not shock.

1 California Concord is chasing consecutive wins. He has race experience and a class edge.

12 Handsome Twelve can improve further, following a strong showing on debut.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

4 Super Ten is a seriously smart operator. Expect he rolls to the front under Alexis Badel and, from there, proves difficult to catch.

2 Captain Win scored in style last time. He has drawn awkwardly, but the manner of his last win should not be ignored.

8 Xiang Yin is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He can figure with the right run.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club