Bless Me Fred, with another victory

Race 1 (1,800m)



(6) SUNDAY ISLAND is way better than his last effort on the turf. He has good form on the Poly and looks well weighted.



(1) AERIAL DISPLAY is ultra consistent. He has missed a payday only once, winning his last two starts.



(4) FAMOUS AND RICH has raced against the best during the Cape summer. This is a big drop in class.



(7) QUIZ MASTER found good market support last run and is better on the Poly.



Race 2 (1,600m)



(1) CUP OF MAGIC appears to be back over a more suitable trip, although he showed up well in his recent sprint.



(2) RAFIKI made no show on his Poly debut but improved subsequently on turf. He looks primed for this.



(7) UNCLE LUCKY has made steady improvement. This looks to be the right race.



(4) ZABADAK was a distant second last time, when making his Poly debut. He can still make the required progress.



Race 3 (1,700m)



(1) MY CHERIE AMOUR takes on the males but has some fair Cape form during the season. She also has smart Poly form.



(2) ICE KINGDOM has been up against weaker opposition recently. The gelding is in good form and has a claiming apprentice aboard.



(5) IBUTHO ran well to finish third last time. He has his say.



(6) CAESURA could prove to be the stable elect. He has been close-up against useful company lately.



Race 4 (1,000m)



Trainer Clinton Binda has a strong hand with (6) FISH EAGLE and (3) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN.



Fish Eagle has come good with blinkers and was well supported last time. The switch to the Poly could see him home ahead of his stablemate.



(4) VARIETY FAIR is seldom far back. Although taking on the males, she should have a big say.



(2) ONE IRISH ROVER put in his best effort last time by finishing second. Chance.



Race 5 (1,000m)



(2) MAGICALLEE is going over her best course and distance.



The mare is better off at the weights with (3) OUR EMILY, who has improved with blinkers refitted and is looking for a hat-trick.



(7) FLYING THE STAR is struggling for her next win but has shown a return to form with her recent rating drop.



(1) PERFECT APPEAL has a handy weight and seems to do her best on the Poly.



Race 6 (1,200m)



(9) BLESS ME FRED is long overdue a second success but has the widest draw. With the 1.5kg allowance, he could be the one to beat.



(5) HELLERBOS gets first-time blinkers and has been in good form over the course and distance. He should go close.



(8) LIFE GOES ON makes the trip from the Highveld and his best recent effort has been over this course and distance.



(3) GET CARTER has improved with blinkers removed. He is going over his best trip.



Race 7 (1,400m)



(2) EAU DE VIE caught the eye behind the well-fancied Maris Corolina last time when dropped to this trip on the Poly. She should feature prominently.



(4) SHELL SEEKER has been costly to follow but could well start favourite again. She has ability.



(9) NOBLE STORM has the widest draw but is down in class. With the 1.5kg claim, she looks well in.



(8) RED ROSA improved with blinkers last time. She has a chance with only 52kg to shoulder.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(2) HATTA improved to score last time. She got a four-point rise but that may not be enough to stop him from achieving back-to-back wins.



(7) MISS LIALAH has been knocking on the door for some time. She takes a further drop in trip which should suit.



(9) AGRESSIVO returns from a break but has Keagan de Melo up. He has done well in his two handicap efforts since his maiden win with blinkers.



(3) VENGEANCE FOREVER has his first run for a new stable. Worth watching in the market.