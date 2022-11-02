The blinkers will benefit Such A Cracker

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) QUIZ MASTER raced wide from a tough draw last time but was making progress in a race won by the promising Diani. He has been consistent and has a better draw with an in-form Keagan de Melo aboard.

(3) GREY OCEAN tried to make all the running last time but was caught in the last few strides. Under a more judicial ride, she could go all the way.

(6) LESLIES PATHTOFAME got up close home to beat Grey Ocean and there should not be much between them again.

(2) BUGSY MALONE has been rested but is coming from an in-form stable and has dropped substantially in the handicap.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) NEW ORLEANS has a handy galloping weight and is 1.5kg better off against (9) DUNYAA since their last meeting. The blinkers go on and de Melo stays aboard.

(3) MAGICALLEE showed her customary pace last run but was not able to match the all-the-way winner. She should be able to turn the tables.

(7) GET IN THE Q was a comfortable maiden winner and had consistent form before that.

(1) CAPRIANA is another better off at the weights. She has only 49.5kg to shoulder.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) SUCH A CRACKER has run her two best races on the Poly. She gets the blinkers for the first time and may prove to be the one to beat.

(2) IF YOU SAY SO was much improved with blinkers last run, when starting at long odds. Still improving, she can go close.

(6) FRENCH PRINCESS made a promising Poly debut when caught late. She has a strong chance with a light weight.

(1) MAITH AN CAILIN showed improvement when trying the Poly for the first time. The Gauteng raider has an each-way chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) PEDRO was doing his best work late last run after encountering traffic problems. With luck, he can finish closer at decent odds.

(7) FLEET COMMANDER has improved since switching to the Poly. The recent maiden winner did not get a penalty for that effort.

(6) ONE SHOT WONDER was not far back over this course and distance in his last outing.

(2) FEVER had a deep draw last run and can do much better from his inside gate.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(7) MISS LIALAH ran a cracker from a wide draw in her last outing. With a 4kg claimer aboard, she could get it right.

(1) FASHIONIGMA was a recent maiden winner but was not far back in her handicap debut. She is consistent and should run well.

(9) BELL STARBUSTER has the worst draw and looks better than her last run suggests. At best, she can make the frame.

(8) ROY’S ROCKER was ahead of Bell Starbuster when last they met; she must also be in with a chance.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(8) JUAN CARLOS may have found his last start too far. Before that, he was close-up on the Poly. He appears to have improved with the blinkers removed.

(9) EXCEEDER surprised last time but that was only his third local start. He appears to have come to hand.

(2) CHEROKEE TRAIL shed his maiden status third-up and took to the Poly. He got a hefty rating for that win but he does look progressive.

(6) EVENTIDOR goes well over this course and distance and is consistent. He was a beaten favourite last run behind Exceeder.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) MAXIUMUS is holding form. He can go one better over an ideal course and distance.

(8) BOTZ has been threatening and the stable rider has flown up from Cape Town for the mount. He failed narrowly last run.

(7) PARMENION has dropped in the handicap. With only 50kg to shoulder, he could prove more effective over this shorter trip.

(6) CAPTAIN WHO is seldom too far back and goes well over this trip. He can feature.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) ROYAL KITTY goes very well over this course and distance. Narrowly beaten last time, she can go one better.

(10) BADRAH has a wide draw but loves the Poly. The mare did well first run back from Port Elizabeth. The extra distance should suit.

(11) ANGEL’S WISH has some useful Highveld form in strong fields. She will be competitive.

(3) VENTUROUS has run her best races on the Poly. She should be there with a handy weight.