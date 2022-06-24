Blotting Paper is one to catch

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 Iron King is back in Class 5, where he collected his last win when first-up this season. He will be favoured and rightly so, with Zac Purton hopping up again.

6 Ernest Feeling has done well without winning. He gets his chance again and can score with the right run.

3 Melbourne Hall has ability but he just needs to put it all together. The dip to Class 5 is a big plus.

13 Golden Mission has claims in this grade.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Happy Forever has ability and can figure with the right run. He has raced well in just four starts.

2 Untold Riches should find the front. He will take catching with Alfred Chan taking 5lb (2.27kg) off his back.

3 Bundle Of Charm won well on debut before tasting defeat last time. Expect a return to form with Purton engaged.

6 Soaring Tower will need luck but is better than his form suggests.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 Blotting Paper has drawn to find the front. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead, as he chases yet another course-and-distance win.

5 Sun Of Makfi is after back-to-back wins. Holding his condition, he deserves respect.

8 Chiron is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He will need luck from the rear.

10 Good Beauty has claims.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Voyage Star is consistent. Expected to get a dream run from Gate 2, he can win this one with a few favours.

2 Ezra is a much better prospect in Class 4. He can turn his form around against this group.

13 King Of The Court, who slots in light, has much more ability than his record suggests. He can figure with the right run and a bit of luck.

1 Oscar Glory has the class edge over this group. He is better over a mile but should still feature prominently.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 Cheery can bounce back following an awkward run in transit last time. He won well two starts back. If he recaptures that form, he can win. The distance and class suit.

5 Right As Rain has come close a number of times but could not cross the line first. Still, Purton is giving him another shot.

14 Cordyceps Two can return to form from an inside draw. He gets his chance with no weight.

13 Chater Pins mixes his form but should be around the mark again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Fiery Diamond is racing well. He is closing on his first win. He narrowly missed over the course and distance last time. A bit of improvement has him in the action.

8 Indigenous Realm is floating under the radar but is on the steady improve. He logged a career-best effort in Hong Kong last start and he has claims. He might be better on dirt but keep him safe.

4 Gang Of Brothers is after back-to-back wins.

3 Good News is next best.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

1 Copartner Elites should already be a winner in Hong Kong. A serious talent on the improve, he has two seconds, a third and a fourth from five starts. This is one of his best chances.

5 Intrepid Winner has a very powerful finish when required. He is not without his chance.

2 Superbella is from the powerful Frankie Lor yard. Gate 1 gives him every opportunity.

9 Total Power mixes his form but can figure.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 Apache Pass is returning to his preferred surface. He is a serious performer on the dirt and this is his contest to lose for Derek Leung and Paul O’Sullivan.

4 So We Joy knows what it is all about on this surface. Holding his condition, another big effort is expected.

10 Amazing Teens won well two starts back. He should get a nice run from Gate 3.

12 Handsome Twelve bolted in last time. The dirt clearly works for him and he gets his chance with a light weight.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Master Delight did well last time following a lengthy break. His fitness gave way late. But, with that effort under his belt, he is expected to improve. He should get a charmed run from Gate 2.

9 Buzzinga, who has had two wins from four runs, is a threat from Gate 3.

6 Navas Two is chasing a lucrative bonus for connections. Holding his condition, he remains a chance.

8 Beauty Life knows what it takes to win. He just needs to handle the rise in class.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Voyage Bubble has won once from four starts. He clearly has ability and is expected to bounce back after struggling last time.

4 Private Rocket is consistent. He is in solid form and the inside gate has him favoured.

3 Running Ahead gets blinkers for the first time in Hong Kong. This may sharpen him up to fight out the finish.

6 Ready To Win is consistent. He will get his opportunity under Purton.

