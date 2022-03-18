Bold Fortune looking for fifth straight success

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) PASHASHA was runner-up in her last five starts. She could get her consistency rewarded.

(4) PRETTY IN PEARLS is maturing. She should give her rivals a run for their money.

(1) BELLEVARDE could get into the reckoning if she takes her place. She is also carded in another meeting.

(5) HYDRANGEA is wearing blinkers for the first time. Any improvement could see her in the fight for honours.

(3) JAPAN APPROVAL could place.

RACE 2 (2,850M)

(2) BARAK rarely runs a bad race. He should be the one to beat in this not overly strong field.

The biggest threat could come from stablemate (6) MASAAKEN, who is receiving 11kg from him.

(3) BEFORE NOON is more than capable but was not striding out last time. Respect.

(5) MYSTERY BOY is carded to race before this. He stays well – watch the form.

(7) SMILEY RIVER and (1) PAYBACKTHEMONEY (problems last time) could earn.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) JAIPUR JEWEL has been costly to follow. He finished just in front of (11) LAMBORGHREENI but the latter was on debut and should reverse the form.

(2) LEESON found problems last time but could get involved on earlier form.

(4) BULLETIN is having his peak run and should relish the longer distance.

(12) FASHIONIGMA has been disappointing but could be looking for the extra distance.

(13) KISSED BY FIRE could make the frame.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(13) NAVAL GUARD is improving with racing. If he sees out the extra distance, he could score.

(8) SNOW PALACE is one of many looking to take him on.

(4) RAISEAHALLELUJAH and (3) DUKE OF SUSSEX should be on top each other on collateral form.

(5) HAVE A GO JO is 2.5kg worse off with (12) KOOL BAIKAL for a 21/2-length beating and they could finish together.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) BOLD FORTUNE is a fighter. She is looking for five straight wins. Her victories were over 1,500m, 1,600m and 1,800m (twice).

(4) PIN UP, who is giving 6kg, is chasing a hat-trick.

(2) SHIVERS, (6) ROUGE ALLURE, (8) ROSAPRIMA and (9) OPERA GLASS, are looking to improve their breeding status.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) BIG BURN is giving 4kg to the field but is still a force. She was beaten in her last three starts with problems. She could resume winning ways.

A serious threat could come from (8) FULL VELOCITY, who is 8kg better off on their meeting six months ago.

(10) CARALLUMA is no slouch and could come right.

(7) TANZANITE QUEEN and (12) BEQUEST can put up some challenge.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) SUPER AGRA is holding form. He should run another honest race.

(2) NOBLE SNIPER was backed last time in new surroundings but found problems. Expect a lot better.

(6) GENERAL HANCOCK and (5) FRONTLINE FIGHTER could also get into the action.

(3) GLOWTORIA, (4) SLINGS AND ARROWS, (7) ON CUE, (11) TWICE AS SPLENDID and (12) POWER RANGER (rested and gelded) are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Stablemate (1) SECRET IS OURS (claims 2.5kg), (8) ANCIENT ROME (working well after a rest) and (9) BALL ROLLING give trainer Paul Peter another strong entry to end the day.

(2) SEQUOIA is coming off a short rest but is improving with racing.

(7) WONDERING STAR was close-up in his last two starts. He should be thereabouts again.

(3) ICE MAN COMETH is having his peak run. Respect. He went close last time.