Bonnaroo to keep up the good work

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) THE LADY LOVE never really travelled in the going last time but can bounce back to win this.

(6) BELLA ATTRICE has shown good pace on the Polytrack and the blinkers seemed to work to a degree last time. She will give them something to chase.

(8) FIRE CHASER has been unreliable on the Polytrack but could like being on the turf for the first time.

(5) MY MISTRESS and (2) FOR THE BOYTJIES are newcomers who could be ready for their debuts.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) SINGLE FILE is clearly looking for further. But he may still cut them down and win over this distance.

(1) MIRACULOUS MAN has been getting lost on the Polytrack and will prefer it back on the turf.

(4) WESTERN JACK ran his best race on the turf, so will be a danger.

(5) BENNELONG POINT should also like it back on the turf and deserves respect.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) GLOBAL AVENUE was doing her best work at the finish last time. Although badly drawn, she can go one better.

(7) FORTY HOT returns to the turf and has each-way claims.

(3) OCEANS APART was not disgraced on debut and could improve enough to be competitive in this contest.

(5) ANNA KARENINA is better than what she has been showing of late.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) GREEN FALCON is up to this from a good draw and back on the turf.

(3) GUNSMOKE was a winner last time on the turf. Can follow up.

(11) GRAND DESTINY is in good form and should fight out the finish again.

(5) PATH OF CHOICE and (6) GREAT ECSTASY are perhaps better than their last runs would suggest.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) UNYIELDING looks ready to step up and fire on the turf.

(6) SARAJEVO and (7) SAINT ANASTASIA are holding form.

(13) KAVIAN’S CARA returns to the turf and could surprise.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) BOURNEMOUTH liked the step-up to 2,200m last time. He could defy a four-point penalty but does give weight to all his rivals.

(2) DOUBLE CHECK has proven effective at this course.

(10) ELLIS ISLAND has won a couple of times at this track and is clearly not out of it.

(6) ALADO’S PRIDE is in good heart and quickened nicely to score at his last start on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) ALINGALONGA is in good form but has a wide draw.

(1) MOON GAME is also in top condition but will be giving weight to his rivals.

(4) PRINCE VIHAAN (holding form), (11) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and (12) WIND SOCK are also capable of scoring.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) BONNAROO has been a revelation on the Polytrack in 2023. She seemed to run well above her merit rating when chasing home the very good Phedra last time. Unless the turf is a problem for her, she should be hard to beat.

(7) PRINCESS DEB’S was not far behind Bonnaroo last time and should go close again to earn another cheque.

(8) BAUBLES AND BEADS and (9) MADAME VICKI can bring joy to their connections.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(9) FIRST ORIGIN was a disappointment last time when tiring badly late. This course and distance suits and he could bounce back to score.

(12) GREAT MELODY has been very consistent of late and has a winning chance, too.

(6) QUEEN’S WOOD is very unreliable. But the gelding ran well last time and is not out of it.

(2) ANGEL DEB’S has ability and warrants every consideration for the exotic bets.