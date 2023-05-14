Borges, de Sousa disqualified for betting offences

Vagner Borges (left) and Silvestre de Sousa have been ousted for 12 and 10 months respectively for breaching a racing rule on betting. PHOTOS: HKJC

HONG KONG Brazilian jockeys Vagner Borges and Silvestre de Sousa have been disqualified for one year and 10 months respectively over betting offences.

The bans were with immediate effect. Both riders were replaced at Saturday’s Sha Tin meeting.

Borges’ disqualification will run until May 12, 2024, and de Sousa’s until March 12, 2024.

At a hearing on Friday, following a report from the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s department of racing integrity and betting analysis, Borges pleaded guilty to breaching a racing rule which states that “no jockey shall bet or facilitate the making of a bet or have any interest in a bet on any race or any contingency relating to a race meeting”.

The details of the charge were that he had an interest in a bet on the Dennis Yip-trained Young Brilliant, the four-year-old gelding he rode to finish seventh in Race 6 at Happy Valley on April 26.

Pleading guilty under the same rule, de Sousa’s charge was that he “did facilitate Borges having an interest in a bet on Young Brilliant”.

De Sousa led on Satirical Glory (19-1) in the Class 3 event over 1,800m before finishing 11th of 12 runners.

Young Brilliant (18-1) faded after tracking up in second spot for most of the way.

In deciding the penalty for Borges and de Sousa, the stewards took into consideration that it is fundamental to the integrity of racing that jockeys are not allowed to bet or to have an interest in a bet.

In mitigation, they also considered submissions made by both riders and – among other relevant matters – their guilty plea and unblemished record in relation to betting offences.

There was no evidence before the stewards that Borges and de Sousa had “ridden their horses in the respective race with any intention other than to obtain the best possible placing for their mounts”.

De Sousa, who rode a winner (Legacy Fortune) at his Kranji visit in August 2022, had ridden 45 winners for the current Hong Kong season. Borges won seven.

The South China Morning Post reported that the bans meted out by the stewards are the longest since Nash Rawiller was hit with a 15-month suspension after being charged with accepting money or gifts in return for race tips in 2018.

Fellow Australian Chris Munce was suspended for 30 months and jailed over the “tips for bets” affair in 2008.