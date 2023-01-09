Borges ends drought with Sight Success’ Group 3 win

Brazilian jockey Vagner Borges is all smiles after winning Sunday's Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap (1,000m) on Sight Success.

HONG KONG Unperturbed by a triple-figure run of outs, jockey Vagner Borges marked his return to the winners’ circle with a clinical display aboard the John Size-trained Sight Success in the HK$3.9 million (S$668,000) Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap over the straight 1,000m at Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday.

Winless in 101 attempts since partnering Owners’ Star to victory at Sha Tin on Oct 1 , Borges refused to submit to negativity as he battled for an increasingly elusive breakthrough triumph and predictably jubilated in Sight Success’ triumph.

“It’s been quite tough the last couple of months without riding winners. But I keep working hard and I am hoping to ride more winners before the end of the season,” said the Brazilian, after Sight Success speared down the grandstand fence to beat Rewarding Together by a neck.

A length further back were deadheaters Sky Field and Duke Wai.

Posting his first win since March, 2022, Sight Success franked his second placing behind Wellington in December’s Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m).

He stopped the clock at 55.96sec after giving Borges seamless carriage along the outside fence from barrier 14.

“I’m very happy. I want to thank Mr Size very much. The horse has been very consistent and he got the job done,” said Borges.

“He’s a good horse – a simple horse to ride. He just needed to be in the right race like he was and he was able to win the race.

“He has a lot of ability and I believe the horse will improve even more. I believe he can go higher.

“The draw was very important. There was a lot of speed in the race and we were able to sit handy and, when I asked the horse, he responded really well.”

Size indicated Sight Success might be given a tilt at the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Feb 5.

“He’s always thereabouts, no matter what race he’s running in, he runs a good race and puts himself in the finish,” said the 11-time Hong Kong champion.

“It’s just a matter of how his condition holds up.” - HKJC